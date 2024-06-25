Robox Type Soul – How To Leave Your Division

Joining up with a division in Type Soul can prove to have many benefits, but you may eventually want to branch out to new things in this particular Roblox adventure. Let’s find out how we can leave a Division quickly and easily.

How To Leave A Division in TYPE SOUL on Roblox

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re tired of the missions that your current Division is giving you, you’ll need to leave it before you can join up with another crew and partake in their specific set of quests. To do this, you’ll need to track down an NPC by the name of Khaotxc, who can be found near the City Center if you’re playing as a Soul Hunter.

As you can see in the image above, you’ll want to activate the quest markers by pressing the Comma button (,) to bring up all of the available Divisions. It’s going to be the fastest way to track down this NPC, since there is no normal map available to players in this experience.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Apporach Khaotxc and speak with him to be prompted about wanting to leave your Division. Confirm with the Yes option to leave the current Division you are with, and then speak with the NPC quest giver for the next Division to start partaking in their Division quests.

Why Would You Want To Leave A Division in TYPE SOUL?

There are a variety of reasons that you may want to leave a Division in TYPE://SOUL. The main reason is to jump into a variety of new quests, as the available quest lines can take some time to fully complete. You may also want to push your skills to new levels, something that you can only do by joining up with a new Division.

You may just also want to progress the main story along and to do that, you’ll need to leave your Division at some point or another. It’s all part of becoming the strongest character you can be, as heartbreaking as it can be to leave behind your favorite character.

And that’s all you’ll need to know about leaving a Division in TYPE://SOUL. Be sure to learn more about the official Trello Board for the game so you can always be on top of the newest updates for the game.

