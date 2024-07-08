How to Get Mask Cracks in Type Soul – Roblox

If you chose the Hollow race in Type Soul, you have a long progression road ahead of you. Here’s how to get Mask Cracks in Type Soul.

Getting Mask Cracks in Type Soul

After you reach the Adjucha stage of progression with the Hollow in Type Soul, you’ll need to start stockpiling Mask Cracks. Up until now, you’ve never needed this item, as you had other roadblocks to deal with during Hollow’s progression. Fortunately, Mask Cracks are simple enough to acquire, as all you need to do is kill other Adjuchas.

You can kill both real players and NPCs to earn Mask Cracks, but NPCs are naturally an easier target. For every one Adjucha you kill, you’ll earn two Mask Cracks. You need a total of 25 Mask Cracks to evolve into Vasto Lorde, so that means you need to kill 13 Adjuchas total. But you to pull off this murderous feat without dying yourself. If you die, you lose five Mask Cracks, which can really increase the time spent in the Adjuchas phase of the Hollow’s progression.

Screenshot via JustLeahh

To find other Adjuchas in Type Soul, you can head to Hueco Mundo. However, even here, Adjuchas can be difficult to find, so you might have some luck with server jumping to increase your odds. I recommend visiting the less populated servers first, as it’s more likely other players haven’t killed the Adjuchas there yet. Regardless, though, you’ll probably spend close to a dozen hours trying to find and kill Adjuchas to earn enough Mask Cracks in Type Soul. And that’s if you’re managing to not die in the process.

Once you have 25 Mask Cracks, your Hollow turns into an Albino Adjucha. When this happens, you need to defeat another Albino Adjucha or Vasto Lorde NPC in order to use the 25 Mask Cracks to evolve into Vasto Lorde. If you die to an Albino Adjucha, you lose all of your Mask Cracks. However, if you die to a Vasto Lorde, then your character gets reset to Menos and you have to start over in Type Soul. Big stakes, so make sure you’re prepared! Using codes can help you get the material you need to bridge the gap. Or you can opt to use the Gran Rey Cero to end the fight as epically as possible.

Type Soul is available to play now.

