How to Get the Gran Rey Cero Move in Type Soul (Roblox)

Type Soul in Roblox is all about taking it to your opponent in the most epic way possible. That means you’re going to need the best possible moveset, but some moves are harder to acquire than others. Here’s how to get the Gran Rey Cero move in Type Soul.

Getting the Gran Rey Cero Move in Type Soul

Adding the Gran Rey Cero to your arsenal is as simple as consuming nine Hogyoku Fragments. However, there are a couple of things you have to do before you can absorb those sweet, sweet fragments, and it all starts with where you are in your progression.

You must be a Vastocar while consuming the Hogyoku Fragments to unlock the Gran Rey Cero move. Having access to the Cero Oscuras ability is also a must, so don’t even think about the next move before having that one readily available. Once all that is out of the way, you can focus on gathering the Hogyoku Fragments, which are attainable through Raids, Ranked Mode, and Clan Wars.

How to Use the Gran Rey Cero Move in Type Soul

The new move will appear in the “Special” section of the Skill Tree once it’s unlocked. Then, it’s a matter of equipping it and showing off against your enemies. The Gran Rey Cero will charge a ball of energy for a few seconds and make you invincible before blowing away the competition with massive amounts of damage. However, it’s important to note that players can dodge the move, so make sure to use it at the perfect time.

And that’s how to get the Gran Rey Cero move in Type Soul. If you’re looking to get a leg-up in the mode, here’s a list of Type Soul codes.

Type Soul is available now.

