How to Get Demon King in Anime Defenders (& Is He Worth Pulling For)

Anime Defenders keeps getting fantastic updates, and the latest version of this Roblox experience may have just changed the game forever. Let’s learn more about the Demon King in Anime Defenders and if you should try pulling for this unit.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock the Demon King in Anime Defenders on Roblox

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re hoping to get your hands on the Demon King as quickly as possible, you’ll need to head into the Summon Zone in Anime Defenders. Like many of the other units you can earn, you’ll need to try your luck at the Standard Pull if you’re looking to get your hands on this one, but be warned – the pull rate is rather low for this particular Secret Unit.

Related: Every Trait in Anime Defenders, Listed

Screenshot by The Escapist

There are a variety of units available in the store, with the shop rotating after a set amount of time. You’ll need to try your luck often if you’re hoping to get your hands on the Demon King, but with a lower than 0.25% pull rate, luck needs to be on your side.

Is the Demon King Worth Pulling for in Anime Defenders?

The Demon King is one of the most powerful units in the game and would easily earn an S-Tier on our Anime Defenders tier list. With power that is typically 2 to 3 times more powerful than most Mythic characters, their power is no joke. If you’re lucky enough to pull this character, you’ll likely never need to worry about pulling for another unit, as they can carry your team rather nicely.

There is one downfall of the Demon King, though – his speed. He’s not as quick as some of the other units you can unlock, and his AoE attacks aren’t exactly the best, but he makes up for them in a variety of other ways. With an overall stat scaling of A+, S & S, he’s easily top-tier and ready to help you bring home as many wins as you need.

Who Is the Demon King Based On?

Image via Crunchyroll/Kodansha Ltd.

If you’ve spent any time watching That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime, then you’ll be instantly familiar with the character Diablo. As powerful as he is in the anime/manga, he should be just as overpowered in this tower-defense experience on Roblox.

And that’s everything you’ll need to know about the Demon King in Anime Defenders. We wish you luck if you try and pull for him – you’re going to need it. Be sure to check out our Anime Defenders codes page, which is updated daily.

Roblox is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Meta Quest, PC & Mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy