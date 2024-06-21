Roblox Anime Defenders Tier List – Ranked

Out of all of the tower defense games on Roblox, Anime Defenders may be one of the most polished overall. With plenty of characters to unlock, let’s find out who is the best of the best in Anime Defenders and who you should have on your team for the Roblox title’s endgame with this ranked tier list.
Jump To:
- All Roblox Anime Defenders Characters – Ranked
- How To Summon More Units In Roblox Anime Defenders
All Roblox Anime Defenders Characters – Ranked
Below, you’ll find our choices for the best characters available in Anime Defenders, and where we would rank them. This list is subjective, so be sure to experiment with all of the available characters and find out who is the best for your playstyle.
With over 150 characters available to unlock if you include shiny and evolved forms, it’s hard to pick which ones will be truly the best of the best, but our tier list outlines which ones stand out from the crowd.
All D-Tier Characters in Roblox Anime Defenders
D-Rank characters are going to be the lowest of the low in Anime Defenders in Roblox. They may be able to give you some luck at the start of your adventure, but we would recommend swapping them out as soon as you possibly can. They’re not going to do you much luck in the later portions of the game.
- Cursed Nail
- Krill
- Pink Shinobi
- Pirate Hunter
- Qi Master
- Salamander
- Shinobi
- Soul Reaper
- Star Clown
- Straw Hat
All C-Tier Characters in Roblox Anime Defenders
C-Tier characters are going to give you a little more bang for your buck in Anime Defenders in Roblox, and offer a more valuable troop for longer. While they’re still not great, you can at least use these characters until you reach the mid-game, at least. After that, we would strongly suggest trying to roll for better characters.
- Blood Demon
- Bloomer
- Clay
- Clown Pirate
- Dragon Slayer
- Fire Leg Master
- Fire Swordsman
- Frost Reaper
- Magic Arrow
- Ocean Guardian
- Soulforce Reaper
- Spirit Hybrid
- Vengeful Shinobi
All B-Tier Characters in Roblox Anime Defenders
These characters are when things start to get good. You’ll find that they excel at the start of your adventure in Roblox Anime Defenders and stay good for quite some time. You may also find that they’re plenty usable during the start of the endgame but should be swapped out for higher-ranked heroes when the time comes.
- Admiral of Ice
- Admiral of Light
- Ascended Qi Master
- Cursed Fighter
- Electric Cyborg
- Elf Wizardess
- Esper
- Master Swordsman
- Muscular Sorcerer
- Sharpshooter
- Shinobi Form 3
- Skull Warrior
- Strongest Swordsman
- The Beast
- Warrior Princess
Related: Anime Defenders Codes (June 2024)
All A-Tier Characters in Roblox Anime Defenders
A-Tier characters in Anime Defenders will do great throughout your whole Roblox adventure, but may not be the strongest around. These characters are all viable to use from start to finish but are outclassed in one way or another by the best of the best. If you’re lucky enough to get one of these, hold onto them until the end.
- Admiral of Lava
- Ant King
- Beast Sorcerer
- Cursed Archer
- Donut Warrior
- Flame Dragon King
- Pink Rockstar
- Thunder Shinobi
- Water Swordsmaster
All S-Tier Characters in Roblox Anime Defenders
S-Tier characters are easily the best in Anime Defenders, but they’re also the hardest to get. Most of these characters are rated as a Secret, which makes them nearly impossible to get, as they’ve got a low pull rate. If you’re lucky enough to claim one of these for your own, you’ll dominate the Roblox game.
- Carp
- Chance Taker
- Cursed Sorcerer
- Slime Spirt
- The Cursed Knight
- The Gamer
- The Rift Sorcerer
How To Summon More Units In Roblox Anime Defenders
If you’re hoping to claim a few extra units for yourself, you’ll need to head into the main hub area of Anime Defenders. Look for the giant purple building with the large Summon sign on top, and head in. There are multiple Summon types, which you’ll find below:
- 1 Summon – 50 Gems
- 10 Summons – 500 Gems
- Shiny Hunter (Guaranteed) – 1299 Robux
Much like other popular Gacha games like Genshin Impact, there is also a Pity System in play here, essentially guaranteeing a better grade Defender after pulling a certain amount of times. If you’ve gotten your hands on enough Gems, it doesn’t hurt to try and summon as often as possible — especially if you’re hoping to get an A or S-Tier character.
Roblox is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Meta Quest, PC & Mobile. If you’re looking for more on Anime Defenders, check out our list of codes, which we update regularly.