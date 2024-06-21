Roblox Anime Defenders Tier List – Ranked

Out of all of the tower defense games on Roblox, Anime Defenders may be one of the most polished overall. With plenty of characters to unlock, let’s find out who is the best of the best in Anime Defenders and who you should have on your team for the Roblox title’s endgame with this ranked tier list.

All Roblox Anime Defenders Characters – Ranked

Image via Small World Games x Anime Defenders

Below, you’ll find our choices for the best characters available in Anime Defenders, and where we would rank them. This list is subjective, so be sure to experiment with all of the available characters and find out who is the best for your playstyle.

With over 150 characters available to unlock if you include shiny and evolved forms, it’s hard to pick which ones will be truly the best of the best, but our tier list outlines which ones stand out from the crowd.

All D-Tier Characters in Roblox Anime Defenders

D-Rank characters are going to be the lowest of the low in Anime Defenders in Roblox. They may be able to give you some luck at the start of your adventure, but we would recommend swapping them out as soon as you possibly can. They’re not going to do you much luck in the later portions of the game.

Cursed Nail

Krill

Pink Shinobi

Pirate Hunter

Qi Master

Salamander

Shinobi

Soul Reaper

Star Clown

Straw Hat

All C-Tier Characters in Roblox Anime Defenders

C-Tier characters are going to give you a little more bang for your buck in Anime Defenders in Roblox, and offer a more valuable troop for longer. While they’re still not great, you can at least use these characters until you reach the mid-game, at least. After that, we would strongly suggest trying to roll for better characters.

Blood Demon

Bloomer

Clay

Clown Pirate

Dragon Slayer

Fire Leg Master

Fire Swordsman

Frost Reaper

Magic Arrow

Ocean Guardian

Soulforce Reaper

Spirit Hybrid

Vengeful Shinobi

All B-Tier Characters in Roblox Anime Defenders

These characters are when things start to get good. You’ll find that they excel at the start of your adventure in Roblox Anime Defenders and stay good for quite some time. You may also find that they’re plenty usable during the start of the endgame but should be swapped out for higher-ranked heroes when the time comes.

Admiral of Ice

Admiral of Light

Ascended Qi Master

Cursed Fighter

Electric Cyborg

Elf Wizardess

Esper

Master Swordsman

Muscular Sorcerer

Sharpshooter

Shinobi Form 3

Skull Warrior

Strongest Swordsman

The Beast

Warrior Princess

All A-Tier Characters in Roblox Anime Defenders

A-Tier characters in Anime Defenders will do great throughout your whole Roblox adventure, but may not be the strongest around. These characters are all viable to use from start to finish but are outclassed in one way or another by the best of the best. If you’re lucky enough to get one of these, hold onto them until the end.

Admiral of Lava

Ant King

Beast Sorcerer

Cursed Archer

Donut Warrior

Flame Dragon King

Pink Rockstar

Thunder Shinobi

Water Swordsmaster

All S-Tier Characters in Roblox Anime Defenders

S-Tier characters are easily the best in Anime Defenders, but they’re also the hardest to get. Most of these characters are rated as a Secret, which makes them nearly impossible to get, as they’ve got a low pull rate. If you’re lucky enough to claim one of these for your own, you’ll dominate the Roblox game.

Carp

Chance Taker

Cursed Sorcerer

Slime Spirt

The Cursed Knight

The Gamer

The Rift Sorcerer

How To Summon More Units In Roblox Anime Defenders

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re hoping to claim a few extra units for yourself, you’ll need to head into the main hub area of Anime Defenders. Look for the giant purple building with the large Summon sign on top, and head in. There are multiple Summon types, which you’ll find below:

1 Summon – 50 Gems

10 Summons – 500 Gems

Shiny Hunter (Guaranteed) – 1299 Robux

Much like other popular Gacha games like Genshin Impact, there is also a Pity System in play here, essentially guaranteeing a better grade Defender after pulling a certain amount of times. If you’ve gotten your hands on enough Gems, it doesn’t hurt to try and summon as often as possible — especially if you’re hoping to get an A or S-Tier character.

Roblox is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Meta Quest, PC & Mobile. If you’re looking for more on Anime Defenders, check out our list of codes, which we update regularly.

