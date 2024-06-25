Every Trait in Anime Defenders, Listed

Unlocking Traits in Anime Defenders is one of the easiest ways to become overpowered in this Roblox experience. Let’s go through and find out more about all the Traits we can unlock, as well as how we can get them.

All Traits in Roblox Anime Defenders – Listed

Below, you’ll find a list of all the currently available Traits that you can unlock in Anime Defenders, as well as information about each of them. You’ll also find their unlock rate, so get ready to start rolling for the best Trait of all:

Trait Name Trait Description Trait Roll Chance Brawler 1 Increases Damage by 10% 7.95% Brawler 2 Increases Damage by 12.5% 7.9% Brawler 3 Increases Damage by 15% 7.8% Swiftness 1 Reduces Cooldown by 6% 7% Swiftness 2 Reduces Cooldown by 9% 7% Swiftness 3 Reduces Cooldown by 12.5% 7% Critical 1 Increases Crit Change by 20% 6.15% Critical 2 Increases Crit Chance by 25% 6.1% Critical 3 Increases Crit Chance by 30% 6% Bullseye 1 Increases Range by 25% 2.5% Midas Touch 1 Increases Farm Money Earned by 15% 1.5% Sonic 1 Decreases Cooldown by 20% 1% Precision 1 +30% Crit Chance, +30% Crit Damage 0.8% Requiem 1 +20% Damage, 10% Cooldown, +20% Range 0.2% Almighty 1 +280 Damage, 15% Cooldown, 10% Range, 1 Placement Cap 0.1%

As of this writing, there are 15 available Traits that players can unlock, with some being much better than others. While all of the Traits do offer quite a nice boost to players, we’ll obviously want to aim for something along the lines of either Requiem or Almighty. Now, how do we get our hands on more Traits in this Roblox experience?

How to Unlock New Traits in Anime Defenders

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re hoping to unlock a new Trait, you’ll want to head into the Summoning Building. You’ll find this directly in the main hub. Once you are inside, you’ll find a variety of different Gacha Stations, one for Summons, one for Ranks, and one for Traits.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Approach the Trait Rerolls area, and interact with the crystal to start rerolling for Traits. Unfortunately, you can’t just buy the Trait that you’d like to use – you’ll need to use Crystal to reroll for them. You can purchase Crystals using Robux, with the following exchange rates:

12 Crystals – 399 Robux

180 Crystals – 3,999 Robux

You can also earn Crystals by playing Anime Defenders, or you may be lucky enough to claim a few crystals by checking out our Anime Defenders Code page. Once you’ve obtained a few, head into this area and hope that RNG is on your side as you try and claim some delightful new powers.

And that’s everything you’ll need to know about Traits in Anime Defenders on Roblox.

