Does Manor Lords Have Console Commands and Cheats?

Manor Lords’ Early Access launch has been a wild success, drawing in city-builder fans to its medieval setting. But those familiar with the genre are already wondering if Manor Lords has console commands and cheats. Here’s what you need to know.

Can You Use Console Commands in Manor Lords?

Let’s get right into it: Manor Lords doesn’t have built-in console commands that you can use. Will Slavic Magic add support for console commands in the future? It’s hard to tell. Some players have posted on the game’s Discord, asking for console commands to remove units, alter their save, or get more resources. There was also a popular thread about it on Steam. But the solo-dev hasn’t responded to any discussions about the topic just yet.

Though commands would make the game easier for those who find it challenging, I wouldn’t get your hopes up for built-in support. Bug fixes and other tweaks are what’s mainly being prioritized as player feedback comes in. However, Manor Lords is still in its early stages, so anything is possible.

Is There a Way To Use Cheats in Manor Lords?

That said, you might not be out of luck when it comes to Manor Lords cheats, though you’ll have to use a third-party tool to find them. Some players have recommended WeMod, in particular, which is a popular application that offers trainers and mods for several games, including Manor Lords. So far, there are 19 mods available for Steam and PC Game Pass users, including cheats to obtain all construction materials or get maximum public order. However, as I said, these aren’t built-in commands, so it can be a bit inconvenient in terms of downloading and using them.

That’s everything you need to know about console commands and cheats in Manor Lords. While you can’t just use a built-in command to get all the food you need, you can easily make ale and farm wheat with the help of our guides.

