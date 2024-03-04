Gaming on an empty stomach is never a good idea, even when you’re playing a chill game like Infinite Craft. After you grab your snack, though, you may want to know how to whip yourself up a virtual one. Here’s how to make Food in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Food in Infinite Craft

From Pizza Rolls to Hot Pockets, there are countless foods that give gamers the energy they need to settle in for a long session. There are even video games dedicated entirely to making and serving food, such as Overcooked! 2, which is every bit as stressful as Call of Duty. However, if you’re a chill chef and are looking for little to no yelling after you turn on the stove, Infinite Craft is the title for you.

The recipe to make Food in Infinite Craft isn’t complicated at all, coming in at only nine steps, but it opens up a world of culinary possibilities. Using a recipe found on Infinite Craft Solver, here’s what you need to add Food to your arsenal:

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Water + Water = Lake

Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch

Dandelion Patch + Lake = Duck

Duck + Water = Duckling

Duck + Duckling = Family

Earth + Family = Farm

Farm + Plant = Food

Even with Food under your belt (and probably all over your shirt), your mission is far from over. Here are some recipes that Food is part of in Infinite Craft:

Food + Wheat = Bread

Food + Engine = Fuel

Food + Technology = Genetically Modified Food

Food + New York = Pizza

And that’s how to make Food in Infinite Craft for all the hungry gamers out there.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun.