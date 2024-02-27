Category:
The Infinite Craft Solver Everyone’s Using Doesn’t Actually Give the Fastest Solution

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Feb 27, 2024 08:27 am
A shot of Buddy from the movie Elf yelling at Santa, with Infinite Craft Solver written on his head.

Infinite Craft lets you make virtually anything, from Pokémon to Taylor Swift. That might sound like a daunting task, but that’s where Infinite Craft Solver comes in, doling out the steps needed to make the stadium-filling songstress. Except, despite its front-page claim, it doesn’t actually give you the fastest solution.

Take its recipe for Baconator, which we’ve documented here. Does it work? Absolutely. But it features a whopping 51 step,s and you can, instead, craft it in just nine. Don’t believe me? Fire up Infinite Craft and give this recipe a try:

  • Water + Fire = Steam
  • Steam + Fire = Engine
  • Engine + Steam = Train
  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Dust + Water = Mud
  • Mud + Train = Pig
  • Fire + Fire = Volcano
  • Pig + Volcano = Bacon
  • Bacon + Volcano = Baconator

I stumbled on this by accident. After writing up how to make Pig, I did my usual thing of combining that element with everything else I could get my hands on. It leads to Bacon, which, in turn, leads to Aquaman + Bacon = Aquabacon (don’t ask), and then Bacon + Volcano = Baconator.

Hey, wait a minute, Infinite Craft Solver… just what are you trying to pull? So, I decided to put a few other recipes to the test. I’d made Human in 12 steps, but Infinite Craft Solver told me I needed 22. That’s not as big a gap as Baconator’s 42 extra steps, but it’s still a lot of extra work. Let’s compare a few others (for all I know, there are short solutions than mine):

  • WarInfinite Craft Solver says 35 steps, but it can be made in 18.
  • ElectricityInfinite Craft Solver says 27 steps, but it can be made in 6.
  • QuagmireInfinite Craft Solver says 20 steps, but it can be made in 4.
  • Star WarsInfinite Craft Solver says 9 steps, but it can be made in 8, which is the smallest difference I’ve uncovered.

You get the idea. The recipes that Infinite Craft Solver is handing out are not the “fastest path to craft any item.” So what now? Now we know that Infinite Craft Solver sits on a throne of lies, do we parade it through the streets, yelling “shame” and pelting it with questionable substances? Not at all.

While it may not be the fastest, Infinite Craft Solver is an immensely useful tool, and the fact it exists is nothing short of amazing. Infinite Craft‘s vast collection of recipes gets bigger each day, and yet Infinite Craft Solver still mines those discoveries, and whichever way you slice it, it’s one serious time saver.

It’s perhaps best to view Infinite Craft Solver almost as a game all its own. Take the solution it gives you, and if that’s good enough for you, that’s fine. But why not see that as a challenge? Dive into Infinite Craft and see if you can do better. If you can’t, you’ve lost nothing, and if you can, you get boasting rights and the knowledge you’ve beaten Infinite Craft Solver at its own game.

So, yes, Infinite Craft Solver is great, as long as you take its “fastest path” boast with a big bucket of salt.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.