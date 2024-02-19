Infinite Craft is, despite its eccentricities, pretty addictive. You can fling items together and make all sorts of creations, often unexpected ones. If you’re wondering how to make Electricity in Infinite Craft, here’s the answer.

How to Make Electricity in Infinite Craft

This recipe will allow you to make Electricity in Infinite Craft, starting with the four basic elements the game gives you. It’ll also work if you’ve started crafting, though you may have to pick through your vast collection of items to find the right ones. If you’re finding it tricky, clicking at the bottom of your item box will let you choose how those items are ordered.

Here, then, is the recipe to make Electricity in Infinite Craft:

Water + Water = Lake

Lake + Water = Ocean

Fire + Water = Steam

Steam + Fire = Engine

Engine + Wind = Windmill

Windmill + Wind = Electricity

Now that you can make Electricity in Infinite Craft, you can reuse it as many times as you like unless you reset the game or change your browser/PC. But if you do, you can run the recipe again to get it back. So, just what can you do with Electricity? An awful lot, as it turns out. It’s worth blending it with everything else just to see what happens. Here are a few of the items I’ve whipped up with it:

Zeus

Darth Vader

Superman

Frankenstein

Wolverine

You can also combine Electricity with itself to get Lightning. Combine Lighting with Lighting, and you get Thunder, which sort of makes sense. But Infinite Craft‘s logic can be a little odd at times. Electricity and a Dustbin, for example, make a robot. You just have to get used to it, and it’s nothing if not surprising.

So, that’s how to make Electricity in Infinite Craft. Try adding it to a few other items and see what other bizarre or unexpected creations you can come up with.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun.