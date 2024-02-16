Sometimes, the simplest games are the most rewarding, and that’s definitely the case for the sandbox title developed by Neal Agarwal, Infinite Craft. However, with so many combinations, it can be hard to figure out how to get the elements you want. Here’s how to make Sun in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Sun in Infinite Craft

When you first load up Infinite Craft, you’ll be met with four elements: Earth, Wind, Fire, and Water. What you do with those elements is up to you, but you’ll need to create other elements to continue evolving your roster and craft more advanced items. There are some pretty heavy hitters when you get farther into the game, such as Shrek, who will catch a lot of people’s attention, but let’s keep it simple by focusing on the Sun.

Using the Infinite Craft Solver, I came across a pretty simple way to make the Sun. However, I’m not going to give you information without trying out the process for myself. Thankfully, it worked like a charm. Here are all of the steps you need to follow to make Sun in Infinite Craft:

Combine Earth and Water to produce Plant

Combine Plant and Wind to produce Dandelion

Combine Earth and Wind to produce Dust

Combine Dust and Earth to produce Planet

Combine Dandelion and Planet to produce Sun

With the Sun in your Infinite Craft arsenal, you’ll be able to craft all sorts of fun elements, including things as mundane as a Calendar and as massive as an entire Solar System. It’s almost as if the Sun is as important to this game as it is to the real world.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!