News
Video Games

Get Ready for the Upcoming Boss Rush Mode in Stellar Blade

Patrick Souza
Published: Apr 30, 2024 09:14 pm

If you’re done or almost done with Stellar Blade, you’ll be happy to see that director Kim Hyung-tae has plans for further expansions to the game, with the inclusion of a Boss Rush mode being one of them. This harsh challenge should be presented to Eve in the near future, according to Hyung-tae.

The info comes from Korean news outlet Nate, which had the honor to speak with the game’s director about its successful release. When mentioning the inclusion of New Game+ during the game’s Day 1 update, the article also mentioned that while there are plans for future content (in other words DLC), nothing has been confirmed, except with the aforementioned Boss Rush mode that’s already being worked on.

Hyung-tae remarks about his objectives with the game, initially named Project Eve, citing how he wished for players to “experiment with various action styles”. He also mentions music as one of the main focuses due to its tremendous power of delivering emotions to its audience. And music has been, indeed, one of the most praised aspects of the game.

He also mentions the recent success of Lies of P as one of his main motivations in bringing more Korean games to the spotlight in consoles. Up until then, the country had a bigger emphasis on mobile and PC titles. Things may start changing up a bit from here on out as Stellar Blade had a generally good reception, despite being only available on PS5.

The interview concludes with some more insights about the game’s development, as well as some extra thanks for the game’s success. Unfortunately, there were no mentions of a new Stellar Blade update that could potentially introduce the mentioned Boss Rush mode. We know it’s coming someday, but it could still take a good while before it happens.

Stellar Blade is available exclusively for Playstation 5.

News
Stellar Blade
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.