Dungeons & Dragons Stage Show The Twenty-Sided Tavern Announces National Tour

The Twenty-Sided Tavern, an ambitious and interactive stage adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons, has announced an upcoming national tour, bringing its adventurous antics to audiences across the United States starting in Spring 2025.

The Twenty-Sided Tavern officially opened its doors to New York City audiences this May, captivating Dungeons & Dragons fans and novices alike with its interactive gameplay elements. Set in the Forgotten Realms, the off-Broadway production differs from actual play content like Critical Role and Dimension 20’s live offerings. The unique hybrid of theater, actual play, and audience participation has unsurprisingly piqued the interest of many Dungeons & Dragons fans outside of Broadway’s radius. Twenty-Sided Tavern bringing its show on the road thus serves as welcomed news for weary travelers who would otherwise have been unable to muster up a trek to New York’s Stage 42.

The precise cities that The Twenty-Sided Tavern will be visiting have yet to be announced, but the show’s national tour will get underway in May 2025. Though staged as a collaboration with Wizards of the Coast to celebrate Dungeons & Dragons‘ 50th anniversary, The Twenty-Sided Tavern‘s success has ensured its longevity beyond the 2024 celebration. In addition to the show’s forthcoming travels across the United States, the production will release a new block of tickets for its NYC run, which will continue at Stage 42 through April 2025. More sneak peeks into The Twenty-Sided Tavern‘s future will be delivered during its upcoming panel at San Diego Comic-Con, where creators David Carpenter and Sarah Davis Reynolds will discuss the project alongside special guests and moderator Taliesin Jaffe.

Reminiscent of Team Starkid’s musical Oregon Trail adaptation, The Trail to Oregon!, The Twenty Sided-Tavern utilizes a choose your own adventure style mechanic that honors and amplifies its source material. The Twenty-Sided Tavern‘s audience participation is funneled through Gamiotics, which allows attendees to vote and directly influence the on-stage narrative. The crowd collectively serving as the show’s fourth party member breeds unique experiences at each performance, with additional audience participation delivered in the form of games like trivia, charades, and Fantasy Beer Pong. These elements set The Twenty-Sided Tavern apart from other stage plays but also from other TTRPG live shows, making it no surprise that Dungeons & Dragons fans are hopeful the show stops in their city during its upcoming 2025 national tour.

