Deadpool & Wolverine Reactions Tease the Multiverse Film We’ve All Been Waiting For

Deadpool & Wolverine is almost here, and ahead of its official release, the first reactions to the film have been shared online. For those worried it wouldn’t live up to past releases, you can relax, this looks primed to be another successful ride for the Merc with a Mouth.

Reactions from those who attended Deadpool & Wolverine’s New York City premiere on July 22 have been extremely positive with some praising it as the multiverse films we’ve been waiting for. Filled with action, cameos, and more, it appears this movie is for all fans, not just comic book diehards.

All Signs Are Pointing to Success

Bringing the story to life on screen, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are said to have overperformed in the Deadpool threequel. Phase Zero’s Brandon Davis dubbed the film an insane, bombastic Marvel wet dream, and this sentiment seemed to remain consistent among other critics.

Deadpool & Wolverine is an insane, bombastic Marvel wet dream.



Plenty of surprises but with epic action, excessive violence, and relentless humor (most of which landed for me).



Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds overdelivered. It’s a lot to process. I had a blast. pic.twitter.com/hcxDdW8CNc — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 23, 2024

One word that has appeared in almost every post regarding the film is violent, so it doesn’t look like there was any holding back now that the series is under the Disney umbrella. No, it should have that signature violence many fans fell in love with after seeing the first two films.

#DeadpoolAndWolverine is Vulgar, violent, scathing, and at times, even touching, this R-rated romp holds nothing back delivering on everything its fans want. It feels damn great to see Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine and his hilarious banter with the pitch-perfect Ryan Reynolds. pic.twitter.com/pKmCd8hy7I — hinna williams (@IDLEW0RSHlP) July 23, 2024

This might be the best multiverse MCU movie if these initial reactions are to be believed, but some like Erik Davis have even championed it as the ultimate Wolverine movie, so if you’re coming along for the ride simply for Hugh Jackman’s return then you shouldn’t be disappointed.

LFG! Absolutely loved #DeadpoolAndWolverine – yes the cameos and surprises are epic, and the humor, action, blood-soaked fights and needle drops are tremendous, too… but it’s the respect and love for the characters that win you over.



This is the ultimate Deadpool movie. It is… pic.twitter.com/dhK1s6uh2O — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 23, 2024

It was expected that the film would have cameos, but the conversation now seems to indicate that there will be a lot of them, even possibly more than first expected. Fortunately, none of the major appearances have been spoiled yet, so you can remain clear on that front.

#DeadpoolAndWolverine Lived up WAY beyond the HYPE!! It seamless jumps from a nostalgia cameo fueld ride to a genuine sweet & emotional tribute to the Fox era Marvel movies. It’s insane how much was hidden. Funniest MCU movie to date. Shawn Levy’s action also kicks ass! pic.twitter.com/NSpNAedKdD — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) July 23, 2024

While these reactions are promising you’ll need to wait before you get the chance to make up your mind on Deadpool & Wolverine. Fortunately, the July 26 release date is just days away so there isn’t much waiting left to do.

Tickets for Deadpool & Wolverine are available now.

