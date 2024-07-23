‘Instant Buy’: Naruto and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Fans Unite in Celebration of Upcoming Comic

The rumors have proven to be true, Naruto and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are officially set to clash with a comic collaboration set to release later in the year.

IDW and Viz Media are set to collaborate on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles X Naruto, a comic run set to release its first issue on Nov. 13. After rumors circulated the web throughout the weekend, the comic was officially announced via IGN on July 22, 2024.

The release will have two variant covers both featuring iconic characters from the two franchises. One of these has Naruto hopping along with the turtles, while the other has all of Team 7 ready for action with the TMNT gang.

A synopsis for the release teases the plot of this run which will see April O’Neil travel to the Hidden Leaf Village to speak with Tsunade. This meeting has caught the eye of The sinister Foot Clan who think that the pair’s conversation may contain important information regarding mutation research. With April’s mission under threat, as you’d expect the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles aren’t’ far behind.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles X Naruto is written by Caleb Goellner with artwork from Hendry Prasetya. The incredible cover art that has been shared with the announcement was done by Jorge Jiménez.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles X Naruto Is Bringing Together Two Massive Fandoms

Since its announcement fans of both franchises have been celebrating as the countdown starts for the comics’ arrival.

Instant buy for me! Can’t wait for the official release and synopsis! — TheInfamousMan (@ArturoDavVan) July 22, 2024

The upcoming release is set to bridge the gap between fanbases, enticing even those who have never had an interest in the other.

I've never had any interest in Naruto or anime/manga, so yes, of course I'll be buying this! 😂 — Ryan (@autobotryan) July 22, 2024

For other fans, it’s simply two of the best worlds meeting in one.

NOOOO WAYYYYY am I fucking dreaming, my two favourite franchises. pic.twitter.com/ghkwAn0wxB — CynicalFate (@CynicalFate) July 18, 2024

This could cause some problems for the Turtles.

I really wanna see a turtle go: pic.twitter.com/0QbHriUYqR — Staff Pick Films (@StaffPickFilms) July 18, 2024

Right on cue, the power scaling begins.

How does TMNT scale in the Naruto verse? pic.twitter.com/0ALC5jWQvL — E-Man (@WigginsWick22) July 18, 2024

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles X Naruto is expected to be made available for pre-order on the IDW Publishing website closer to release. For now, hang tight and make sure to mark down Nov. 13 in your calendar.

