Where & How to Get Polymer in Palworld

If you’re hoping to craft some of the best equipment in the game, you’ll need this particularly rare ingredient in your inventory. Here’s where and how to find Polymer in Palworld.

Where to Find Polymer Locations in Palworld

Like most craftable things in Palworld, the key to crafting Polymer is unlocking the technology required to put it together. To do this, you’ll need to progress fairly deep into the game since the ability to craft Polymer is only unlocked at Technology Level 33. You’ll also need a good amount of High Quality Pal Oil, the ingredient required to synthesize your prize.

Of course, acquiring such a rare item is easier said than done. While various Pals drop Pal Oil when hunted, you’ll need to set your sites on bigger game and bring down some of the towering beasties prowling the map. Specifically, you’ll want to look for Mammorest, Wumpo, Relaxaurus, Flambelle, Digtoise, and Kingpaca. Those are the Pals I’ve had the most luck with when it comes to harvesting High Quality Pal Oil, but I’m fairly confident most high-level, large Pals have a chance of dropping the resource.

Mammorests tend to drop a good amount of High Quality Pal Oil

If you’d rather not go through the effort of hunting down some chunky Pals to get Polymer in Palworld, you can always buy some High Quality Pal Oil from a few Wandering Merchants. I’m not sure if certain traders have a higher chance of stocking the stuff, but when I did come across it, the item set me back 300 gold. For what it’s worth, I’ve seen several players confirm that the Wandering Merchant at Duneshelter stocks High Quality Pal Oil.

What Polymer Is Used For

With a collection of High Quality Pal Oil in your pockets, you’ll need to do some building. In particular, you’ll want to erect the Production Assembly Line at your base. It’s a pricy unit, costing 100 Ingots, 50 Wood, 20 Nails, and 10 Cement. Load it up with some Pals to keep the treads rolling, and you’ll then be able to spend two High Quality Pal Oils on crafting a single Polymer in Palworld.

You’ll want to make as much Polymer as you can, considering it’s used to craft some of the best gear available in Palworld. These include firearms like the Handgun, Double-Barrel Shotgun, Pump-Action Shotgun, Assault Rifle, and the Rocket Launcher. Polymer is also a key material used in building the Production Assembly Line 2, a structure that’s essential to further expanding your base and your equipment.

Palworld Early Access is available now.