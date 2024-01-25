Once you’ve played through a good amount of Palworld and start hitting level 20+, you’ll find yourself in need of higher-quality materials. In this guide, we’ll be covering how you can get your hands on a steady supply of High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld.

How to Get High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld

High Quality Pal Oil is not the easiest material to gather in Palworld, but later in the game, you will need a fair bit of it to consistently craft Polymer, which is an advanced material used in higher-end gear and crafts in Palworld. You’ll need to reach player level 33 before you can research Polymer in the Technology Tree, as it’s the main material that requires High Quality Pal Oil to craft.

Next, you’ll need to equip yourself with plenty of good quality Pal Spheres and ensure you’ve researched and crafted a Butcher Knife. Once you’re geared up and are ready to go, you’ll want to head out across the world looking for the following Pals:

Woolipop – 034

Dumud – 043

Grintale – 052

Digitoise – 067

Flambelle – 070

Elphidran – 080

Relaxaurus – 085

Mammorest – 090

Quivern – 095

When you find any of these Pals, you can defeat them to get a High Quality Pal Oil drop, but it’s not the best method in Palworld. You’ll actually want to do your best to capture them, as this has a high chance of netting you some High Quality Pal Oil. After capturing them, you can then use your Butcher Knife to kill them for extra High Quality Pal Oil. It seems cruel, but that is the most efficient way to gather plenty of High Quality Pal Oil quickly.

The easiest of the Pals on the list to go after are the Mommorest. They appear even on the starting island, and there are quite a few throughout the world that you’ll encounter frequently. They’re around level 34-35 usually and not too tough to take down when you’ve got some good gear and Pals at your side.

Now you’ll be able to craft this awesome gear:

Recipes That Require High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld

Musket

Makeshift Handgun

Mossanda Lux’s Grenade Launcher

Handgun

Production Assembly Line II

Witch Cauldron

Polymer

Mammorest Cryst Saddle

Recipes That Require Polymer in Palworld

Circuit Board

Single-Shot Rifle

Refrigerator

Double-Barreled Shotgun

Pump-Action Shotgun

Emergency Exit Sign

Electric Furnace

Relaxaurus’ Missle Launcher

Assault Rifle

Traffic Control Set

Rocket Launcher

Scatter Sphere Launcher

Decal Gun Set

Hyper Grappling Gun

Homing Sphere Launcher

That’s how you can easily get yourself some High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld. It’s used for a whole bunch of recipes above level 30, so you’ll be wanting to grab plenty on your adventures.

Palworld Early Access is available now.