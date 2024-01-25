Video Games

How to Get High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld

A player riding a Pal in Paldworld. This image is part of an article about the best stats to use points on in Palworld.

Once you’ve played through a good amount of Palworld and start hitting level 20+, you’ll find yourself in need of higher-quality materials. In this guide, we’ll be covering how you can get your hands on a steady supply of High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld.

A group of creatures looking miserable as they work in something like a sweatshop.
Image via Pocketpair

High Quality Pal Oil is not the easiest material to gather in Palworld, but later in the game, you will need a fair bit of it to consistently craft Polymerwhich is an advanced material used in higher-end gear and crafts in Palworld. You’ll need to reach player level 33 before you can research Polymer in the Technology Tree, as it’s the main material that requires High Quality Pal Oil to craft.

Next, you’ll need to equip yourself with plenty of good quality Pal Spheres and ensure you’ve researched and crafted a Butcher Knife. Once you’re geared up and are ready to go, you’ll want to head out across the world looking for the following Pals:

  • Woolipop – 034
  • Dumud – 043
  • Grintale – 052
  • Digitoise – 067
  • Flambelle – 070
  • Elphidran – 080
  • Relaxaurus – 085
  • Mammorest – 090
  • Quivern – 095

When you find any of these Pals, you can defeat them to get a High Quality Pal Oil drop, but it’s not the best method in Palworld. You’ll actually want to do your best to capture them, as this has a high chance of netting you some High Quality Pal Oil. After capturing them, you can then use your Butcher Knife to kill them for extra High Quality Pal Oil. It seems cruel, but that is the most efficient way to gather plenty of High Quality Pal Oil quickly.

Mommorest in Palworld. This image is part of an article about how to get High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld.

The easiest of the Pals on the list to go after are the Mommorest. They appear even on the starting island, and there are quite a few throughout the world that you’ll encounter frequently. They’re around level 34-35 usually and not too tough to take down when you’ve got some good gear and Pals at your side.

Now you’ll be able to craft this awesome gear:

Recipes That Require High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld

  • Musket
  • Makeshift Handgun
  • Mossanda Lux’s Grenade Launcher
  • Handgun
  • Production Assembly Line II
  • Witch Cauldron
  • Polymer
  • Mammorest Cryst Saddle

Recipes That Require Polymer in Palworld

  • Circuit Board
  • Single-Shot Rifle
  • Refrigerator
  • Double-Barreled Shotgun
  • Pump-Action Shotgun
  • Emergency Exit Sign
  • Electric Furnace
  • Relaxaurus’ Missle Launcher
  • Assault Rifle
  • Traffic Control Set
  • Rocket Launcher
  • Scatter Sphere Launcher
  • Decal Gun Set
  • Hyper Grappling Gun
  • Homing Sphere Launcher

That’s how you can easily get yourself some High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld. It’s used for a whole bunch of recipes above level 30, so you’ll be wanting to grab plenty on your adventures.

Palworld Early Access is available now.

