How to Get & Farm Coal in Palworld

If you’ve played survival games like Minecraft and LEGO Fortnite, you’ll know that you won’t get very far without resources. These items help power machines and processes that take things to the next level. So, here’s how to get and farm Coal in Palworld.

How to Get Coal in Palworld

It will probably take you a long to make use of Coal in Palworld, as it’s used in the crafting of Refined Ingots, which you can’t do until you reach Technology Level 34 and are able to unlock the recipe for an Improved Furnace. However, once you reach that point, you’ll be able to craft some of the best guns in the game, including the Rocket Launcher, which a lot of players are finding fun uses for.

If you think you’re ready to look for Coal, head to the desert region of Palworld. However, just like other survival games, you’ll need to be prepared for the journey, as getting stuck in the desert without the proper materials could have some dire consequences.

How to Farm Coal in Palworld

In order to survive the harsh weather, you’ll need Heat Resistant Pelt Armor. You’ll unlock that at level 16, though, so you should already have some, making this journey easier. However, you’ll also need to have a decent Pickaxe. A Metal Pickaxe will do the trick, and you’ll be able to start crafting those at level 11.

With all that in your Inventory, you should be able to farm as much Coal as you need in Palworld. It’s probably smart to stock up, as journeying to the desert is always a gamble.

Palworld Early Access is available now.