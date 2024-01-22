Surviving in the wilderness can be difficult, but that doesn’t mean it has to be uncomfortable for you and your Pals when the sun goes down. Here’s how to build a Fluffy Pal Bed in Palworld and when you unlock the item.

When You Unlock the Fluffy Pal Bed in Palworld

Keeping your Pals feeling at home is an important part of Palworld, as they get more work done if your Base has the proper setup. In order to ensure your buddies don’t start a mutiny, you need to supply them with beds. That becomes a requirement pretty early on in your Base’s life, but it gets a little more complicated as time goes on.

Once you reach level 24, you will be able to unlock the Fluffy Pal Bed in the Technology screen. Make sure you have enough Technology Points lying around because if you use them quickly, you may not have enough to unlock the recipe when the time comes. If you’re smart with your points, however, you’ll be able to unlock the Fluffy Pal Bed as soon as you hit level 24 to make your Pals more comfortable and continue to upgrade your Base.

How to Build a Fluffy Pal Bed in Palworld

Don’t get too ahead of yourself, though, because you’ll need a few resources to make the Fluffy Pal Bed in Palworld. The recipe calls for 10 Cloth, 30 Wood, five Nails, and 10 Fiber. If you’ve reached this point in the game, however, you’ll probably be able to get your hands on these items pretty easily, which is exciting for all of your hardworking Pals who deserve a nice spot to take a nap.

And that’s how you build a Fluffy Pal Bed in Palworld.

Palworld Early Access is available now.