Does Hunt: Showdown Have Crossplay?

Hunt: Showdown has to be one of the most intense games I’ve ever played, and it would be great to bring a friend into the fray. Here’s what you need to know about whether you can play with pals across platforms or if you are confined to your platform of choice.

Can You Play Cross Platform in Hunt: Showdown?

Hunt: Showdown does feature Cross-play, but it’s rather limited overall. If you’re playing on PC, you’ll only be able to play with other PC friends. If you’re on either Xbox or PlayStation, however, you can join together. This is where the limitations come in, however, as there is no proper invite/party system to join up with your pals.

You’ll have to try to queue up with random players and hope that you party up with your friends. Yes, it’s extremely cumbersome, but it works if you’re lucky enough. It’s hard to know exactly how long it would take to get a random player who just happens to be your friend in the game, as it could be a luck-of-the-draw situation, or you could spend hours doing it. There’s no in-between at this point.

You may be asking yourself why we even have crossplay. Well, it brings plenty of other players into the player pool, but we can only hope that Crytek eventually adds a cross-system party invitation system. Until then, we strongly recommend having your friends purchase the game on the same platform to avoid headaches. You can either go solo with a random or spend the cash to play with your pals.

We can only hope that some a party invite revamp comes alongside the Graphics Engine update when it releases, but until then, this is your only way to party up with friends in Hunt: Showdown unless you’re on the same system.

Hunt: Showdown is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

