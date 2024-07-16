All Arcadion Normal Raid Drops in FFXIV Listed

The Arcadion has finally reopened, and we’re the newest challengers in this high-tech colosseum. Here are all the Arcadion Normal Raid drops in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail.

The Full FFXIV Arcadion Normal Raid Drops List

Players can get equipment tokens as drops by completing the Arcadion Normal Raid fights in FFXIV, but you can only obtain a single drop per fight each week. It’s important to pay attention to what you can get in each fight when trying to effectively gear specific Jobs. You can exchange them for equipment with Hhihiw in Solution Nine (X:9, Y:13).

You can roll for multiple items at once, but as soon as you win a roll, you’re locked out of getting other loot. Each fight has a different loot table. Here’s everything you can get from them.

All Arcadion Light-heavyweight Drops (Tier 1)

Fight Drops AAC Light-heavyweight M1 x2 Light-heavy Holohelm (Head)

x1 Light-heavy Holoarmor (Body)

x1 Light-heavy Hologauntlets (Hands)

x1 Light-heavy Holochausses (Pants)

x1 Light-heavy Hologreaves (Boots)

x2 Light-heavy Holoearring (Accessories)

x1 It’s Showtime! Orchestrion Roll (Drops occasionally) AAC Light-heavyweight M2 x1 Light-heavy Holohelm (Head)

x1 Light-heavy Holoarmor (Body)

x1 Light-heavy Hologauntlets (Hands)

x1 Light-heavy Holochausses (Pants)

x2 Light-heavy Hologreaves (Boots)

x2 Light-heavy Holoearring (Accessories)

x1 Bee My Honey Orchestrion Roll (Drops occasionally) AAC Light-heavyweight M3 x1 Light-heavy Holohelm (Head)

x2 Light-heavy Holoarmor (Body)

x1 Light-heavy Hologauntlets (Hands)

x2 Light-heavy Holochausses (Pants)

x2 Light-heavy Holoearring (Accessories)

x1 Burning Souls Orchestrion Roll (Drops occasionally) AAC Light-heavyweight M4 x2 Light-heavy Holoarmor (Body)

x1 Light-heavy Hologauntlets (Hands)

x2 Light-heavy Holochausses (Pants)

x1 Light-heavy Hologreaves (Boots)

x2 Light-heavy Holoearring (Accessories)

x1 Give It All Orchestrion Roll (Drops occasionally)

x1 Black Kitten minion

Completing AAC Light-heavyweight M4 also gives you a Light-heavy Holoblade automatically, which can be used to get the lvl 720 Tomestone weapons.

You can always get the Orchestrion Rolls if you’re lucky enough to drop them, even if you’ve already obtained a piece of equipment from that fight. The same goes for the minions. The weekly cap will be removed in future patches, and you’ll be able to get as many pieces as you want for any of your alt Jobs.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.

