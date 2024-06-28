How to Get the Free Fantasia in FFXIV Dawntrail

One of the most anticipated features in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is the free vial of Fantasia available for everyone in the new expansion. If you’re looking to change your looks for the new expansion, here’s how you can get it.

Where to Get the Free Fantasia in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

The free Fantasia can be obtained by completing the Bottled Fantasy quest in Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X:13.4 Y:9.2). This quest is available for all players who have completed the Main Scenario Quest “The Scions of the Seventh Dawn”, a Level 17 quest from early A Realm Reborn. In other words, even new players won’t have any trouble unlocking it as it’s one of the very first mandatory quests in the game.

This quest serves as an introduction to Fantasia. This item lets you change any aspect of your character’s appearance, from small details such as your eyes’ color to even changing to a completely new race. If you feel like just another generical Miqo’te in the dim streets of Limsa Lominsa at night, this is your chance to try being a Lalafell for once!

Image via Square-Enix

Also added to Dawntrail is a new functionality for vials of Fantasia. Players can now re-edit their character up to 60 in-game minutes after finishing their changes. That beautiful character you just made in the creator might not look as good as you imagined in the actual game, so use this chance to fix any detail that bothers you during this period of grace. There’s no limit to how many times you can re-customize yourself, so you’re free to try out multiple races to see which one you prefer the most.

Another Fantasia can be obtained by completing the A Realm Reborn base expansion, ending in the quest “The Ultimate Weapon”. Both of these can be obtained by Free Trial players, but they won’t be able to make Viera or Hrothgar characters, as both of these require having bought the Shadowbringers expansion. Getting free vials of Fantasia is quite rare, so make good use of yours when starting your journey through Dawntrail.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is now available on Early Access, with the official release scheduled for July 2nd.

