As you’ll see after opening the map, Palworld is massive. There’s a ton of ground to cover, but luckily, you can jump from point to point to minimize travel time. Here’s what you need to know about how to fast travel in Palworld.

How to Fast Travel in Palworld

Within the opening minutes of playing Palworld, you’ll encounter one of many fast travel points over the map. This point will appear as a glowing bird statue. Activating it will turn its orange hue into a lively blue, and after, you can use it to fast travel to other statues you’ve found while exploring. Thankfully, this fast travel feature also applies to your home base.

Anytime you build a Palbox, the center point of your base of operations, you can use the device to fast travel to glowing statues and vice versa. Considering you can dismantle and move your base however you like in Palworld, you essentially have a moveable fast travel point that can be beneficial if there aren’t any glowing statues nearby. Take advantage of this quirk, but also be mindful that destroying your base will remove everything you’ve built around it.

Where Should You Build Your Palbox in Palworld?

The Palbox is the most important device in Palworld. Beyond being a fast travel option, its location can determine the gathering efforts for Pals and your access to specific creatures. It can be tricky figuring out where to place the Palbox as you’re learning the ropes of Palworld, but a general rule of thumb is to set it in an open area.

This area should have trees, stones, room to build a home for you and your Pals, and be placed in between glowing statues as you explore to uncover more of the world. You could also create a base near a fast travel statue in Palworld, but it’s far more advantageous to progressively move the Palbox with you into the more remote areas.

Palworld Early Access is available now.