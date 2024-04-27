Sheep Farm in Winter Manor Lords
Screenshot via Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How To Get Sheep & Wool in Manor Lords

Image of Laura Gray
Laura Gray
|
Published: Apr 27, 2024 01:38 pm

Of the many types of livestock to raise in Manor Lords, sheep are the cutest. However, these wooly creatures aren’t just for decoration – players must raise them to gather wool for yarn. Here is how to import Sheep onto your settlement in Manor Lords.

Recommended Videos

What Do You Need For Sheep in Manor Lords?

To get Sheep in Manor Lords, players are going to need the Sheep Farm and the Livestock Trading Post, as well as enough Regional Wealth to import them.

Sheep aren’t going to be available for most settlements until the first winter or second spring of a save in Manor Lords. This is because leather is more readily available for early gameplay, and costs less to produce. However, once established, it is good to invest in them as soon as possible. Below are the building costs for obtaining sheep.

  • Livestock Trading Post – 2 Wood
  • Sheep Farm – 1 Wood

Players will also need at least two families to work these plots that can’t be moved. One will become a Trader and deal with the importing and exporting of livestock, while the other will become a Sheep Farmer and handle the daily care of the sheep being reared in the settlement.

Over time, players will need to invest more families in the care of Sheep, as the flock will naturally breed and grow once several are placed in the Sheep Farm.

How To Buy Sheep in Manor Lords

Sheep Trading in Manor Lords
Screenshot via Escapist

To buy sheep in Manor Lords, players need to open the Livestock Trading Post and navigate to the “Trade” tab. From here, go down to sheep and set their status to “Import”. Each Sheep costs 30 Regional Wealth, so players won’t be able to purchase Sheep until they start generating wealth via Level 2 Burgage Plots and Artisan Workshops.

Sheep can also be traded for equal exchange, but this is difficult to do in early game without hurting the settlement. Instead, focus on slowly growing a base breeding stock of three to four Sheep via import.

Related: How To Get Herbs To Cure Disease in Manor Lords

How To Get And Use Wool in Manor Lords

Once sheep are purchased, the Sheep Farm will begin producing wool. To convert wool into yarn, players will need to build a Weaver Workshop for 4 Wood.

Yarn can be used to create clothing items or traded for other goods. It is a great resource for expanding influences in trade routes while playing Manor Lords.

Post Tag:
Manor Lords
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How To Become an Exorcist in BitLife
A Ghost Emoji on an orange background with the BitLife logo beneath it.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Become an Exorcist in BitLife
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 27, 2024
Read Article MLB The Show 24 Roster Update Brings Classic Cards Back to Diamond Dynasty
Four new classic cards added to MLB The Show 24
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
MLB The Show 24 Roster Update Brings Classic Cards Back to Diamond Dynasty
Tyler Erickson Tyler Erickson Apr 27, 2024
Read Article How To Complete The Cursed Killer Challenge in BitLife
The Cursed Killer Challenge graphic for the latest BitLife challenge
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Complete The Cursed Killer Challenge in BitLife
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How To Become an Exorcist in BitLife
A Ghost Emoji on an orange background with the BitLife logo beneath it.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Become an Exorcist in BitLife
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 27, 2024
Read Article MLB The Show 24 Roster Update Brings Classic Cards Back to Diamond Dynasty
Four new classic cards added to MLB The Show 24
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
MLB The Show 24 Roster Update Brings Classic Cards Back to Diamond Dynasty
Tyler Erickson Tyler Erickson Apr 27, 2024
Read Article How To Complete The Cursed Killer Challenge in BitLife
The Cursed Killer Challenge graphic for the latest BitLife challenge
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Complete The Cursed Killer Challenge in BitLife
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 27, 2024
Author
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].