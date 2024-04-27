How To Get Sheep & Wool in Manor Lords

Of the many types of livestock to raise in Manor Lords, sheep are the cutest. However, these wooly creatures aren’t just for decoration – players must raise them to gather wool for yarn. Here is how to import Sheep onto your settlement in Manor Lords.

What Do You Need For Sheep in Manor Lords?

To get Sheep in Manor Lords, players are going to need the Sheep Farm and the Livestock Trading Post, as well as enough Regional Wealth to import them.

Sheep aren’t going to be available for most settlements until the first winter or second spring of a save in Manor Lords. This is because leather is more readily available for early gameplay, and costs less to produce. However, once established, it is good to invest in them as soon as possible. Below are the building costs for obtaining sheep.

Livestock Trading Post – 2 Wood

– 2 Wood Sheep Farm – 1 Wood

Players will also need at least two families to work these plots that can’t be moved. One will become a Trader and deal with the importing and exporting of livestock, while the other will become a Sheep Farmer and handle the daily care of the sheep being reared in the settlement.

Over time, players will need to invest more families in the care of Sheep, as the flock will naturally breed and grow once several are placed in the Sheep Farm.

How To Buy Sheep in Manor Lords

To buy sheep in Manor Lords, players need to open the Livestock Trading Post and navigate to the “Trade” tab. From here, go down to sheep and set their status to “Import”. Each Sheep costs 30 Regional Wealth, so players won’t be able to purchase Sheep until they start generating wealth via Level 2 Burgage Plots and Artisan Workshops.

Sheep can also be traded for equal exchange, but this is difficult to do in early game without hurting the settlement. Instead, focus on slowly growing a base breeding stock of three to four Sheep via import.

How To Get And Use Wool in Manor Lords

Once sheep are purchased, the Sheep Farm will begin producing wool. To convert wool into yarn, players will need to build a Weaver Workshop for 4 Wood.

Yarn can be used to create clothing items or traded for other goods. It is a great resource for expanding influences in trade routes while playing Manor Lords.

