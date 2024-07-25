The Best Yasuo Build in LoL Swarm – League of Legends

Looking to step into the shoes of a dapper warrior who controls the win in League of Legends’ Swarm mode? Then Yasuo is definitely for you. This is how to build him for success.

The Best Yasuo build in Swarm

Before we get into a build, let’s take a look at his kit. His passive, Way of the Wanderer, is a critical chance bonus, and his Steel Tempest weapon needs a critical chance passive to evolve, so the path is already being set for us by that double requirement.

Way of the Wanderer (Passive) Permanent 15% Critical Chance bonus (additive AFTER all other math is done) Steel Tempest (Signature Weapon) Consumes 100 Flow to fire whirlwinds in a circle around him. Passive generates 25 Flow ever second, 100 Flow when dashing with Sweeping Blade, and 3 Flow for each Critical Strike (stacks per instance). Cannot have more than 100 Flow, which is then all burnt, generating whirlwinds.



Scales with: Ability Haste, Damage, Critical Chance, Projectile Count



Evolves with Critical Chance into Wandering Storms: Whirlwinds last longer, travel farther, and leave damage over time. Ability 1: Sweeping Blade Yasuo gains two seconds of shield, then dash to the targeted area. Any enemies he passes through are damaged, then does a repeat damage instance in as slash at the end of the movement. Can stock up to three dashes. Ability 2: Wind Wall Creates a barrier of wind between him and enemies. It will travel in the cast direction for five seconds. Cannot be passed through by enemies, and will knock any enemies in contact away. Any enemy projectiles that make contact with it are destroyed.

Best weapons for Yasuo

Steel Tempest His sigature weapon is very strong, so make sure you grab every instance of it you can, and ensure you evolve it with Critical Chance passives. UwU Blaster One of the strongest weapons in the game, it will do extremely strong single-target damage. Evolves with Abilty Haste into the OwO Blaster that will fire much faster. Iceblast Armor Blocks 100% of a damage instance before going on cooldown, also freezes surrounding enemies. Evolves with armor into the Deep Freeze. Battle Bunny Crossbow Fires off a cone of arrows in a random direction, evolves with Critical Chance to the Bunny Prime Ballista. Bunny Mega Blast Launches Orbital Strikes at random enemies on screen. Evolves with Critical Chance to the Rapid Rabbit Raindown that fires a barrage followed by a huge blast.

Best passives for Yasuo

So, based on the above, we really need Critical Chance, Ability Haste, and Armor to get all of our weapons evolved. Damage, Projectile Count, and Move Speed are all quite important as well. I would say that the order of importance really boils down to whatever backs up your weapons first, so grab them as you need them; focus on Critical Chance first because you will start with the signature weapon.

Swarm mode is available to play now in League of Legends.

