How To Evolve Weapons in LOL Swarm – League of Legends

Weapons are the heart of your runs in Swarm, League of Legends ode to Vampire Survivors. If you really want to make it through the harder difficulties, you will need to evolve your weapons.

How to evolve your weapons

There are two types of weapon in Swarm, signature weapons that your champions will start with and then the weapons that you can pick up as you play and level up. All these weapons have specific requirements that need to be met, such as weapon level and an associated passive. Once both of those are achieved, it will evolve into a more effective version of itself. You will need to hit Level 6 with the weapon, then stack the right passive to get your evolution.

As you get to pick from passives and weapons by level up on the augment screen, make sure you use your rerolls if there is nothing there that you want for your characters. Never waste a slot by picking up something that isn’t going to really benefit you.

You can find a list of all weapons and their associated evolutionary passive below:

Weapon Associated Passive How to Unlock Passive Lioness’s Lament, UwU Blaster, Meow Meow (Jinx) Ability Haste Upgrade Blade-O-Rang to level 2. Ani-Mines, Searing Shortbow Area Size Take out 15 Elites. Iceblast Armor, Shield Slam (Leona) Armor Default. Battle Bunny Crossbow, Bunny Mega Blast, Steel Tempest (Yasuo) Critical Chance Upgrade Vortex Glove to level 4. Anti-Shark Sea Mine, Final City Transit, Damage Default Gatling Bunny-Guns, T.I.B.B.E.R.S, Tentacle Slam (Illaoi) Duration Get Illaoi to Level 25. The Annihilator, Guiding Hex (Aurora) EXP Destroy 200 boxes. Cyclonic Slicers, Vortex Glove, Health Regen Survive for 5 minutes. Radiant Field, Statikk Sword, Pillory Swipe (Briar) Max Health Default. Blade-o-Rang, Paw Print Poisoner, Bunny Hop (Riven) Move Speed Reach level 10 on a character. YuumiBot, Winged Dagger (Xayah) Pickup Radius Pick up 5 vacuum orbs. Echoing Batblades, Sound Wave (Seraphine) Projectile Count Evolve any weapon.

One thing that you can do to help yourself along is not picking up the cards that are dropped by mini-bosses. They won’t despawn and will stay until you finally pick them up, it just gives you time to level up by grabbing EXP orbs and get some stats rolling before using those cards to push over the edge to your evolutions. Ultimately, the most important thing is just to know what you even need to build into, and you can see that above.

The last piece of the puzzle is weapon scaling. Certain stats improve how weapons will perform, so let’s take a quick look at that as well. Scaling doesn’t mean the weapon does more damage, although it will with the Damage passive. This means that the passive has an impact on the relevant aspect of the weapon. For example, Radiant Field doesn’t scale with Duration as it is always active, or Projectile Count as it is an aura, not a projectile.

Weapon Scaling Passives Ani-Mines Ability Haste, Area Size, Damage, Projectile Count Anti-Shark Sea Mine Ability Haste, Area Size, Damage Battle Bunny Crossbow Ability Haste, Critical Chance, Damage, Projectile Count Blade-o-Rang Ability Haste, Critical Change, Damage, Projectile Count Bunny Mega Blast Ability Haste, Area Size, Damage, Critical Chance Cyclonic Slicers Ability Haste, Area Size, Damage, Duration, Projectile Count Echoing Batblades Ability Haste, Area Size, Damage, Critical Chance, Projectile Count Final City Transit Ability Haste, Damage, Critical Chance, Armor Gatling Bunny Guns Ability Haste, Damage, Duration Icebalast Armor Ability Haste, Damage, Area Size, Duration, Armor Lioness’s Lament Ability Haste, Damage, Critical Chance, Projectile Count Paw Print Poisoner Area Size, Damage Duration, Movement Speed Radiant Field Area Size, Damage, Max Health Searing Shortbow Ability Haste, Damage, Area Size, Projectile Count, Duration Statikk Sword Ability Haste, Damage Area Size, Duration, Critical Chance T.I.B.B.E.R.S Ability Haste, Damage, Movement Speed, Duration The Annihilator Ability Haste, Damage, Area Size UwU Blaster Ability Haste, Damage, Projectile Count, Critical Chance Vortex Glove Damage, Projectile Count, Critical Chance YuumiBot Ability Haste, Damage, Duration, Area Size, Pickup Radius

So, let’s use Yasuo as an example. He needs Critical Chance for his signature evolution, and knowing this, we might want to build weapons like Battle Bunny Crossbow, Blade-o-Rang, Mega Blatst, Staikk Sword, or UwU Blaster with him as they all scale well with Critical Chance and are capable of landing critical hits. We don’t want to overly rely on that one stat, so make sure you are mixing up your builds with a complimentary group of passives and weapons.

Swarm mode is available to play now in League of Legends.

