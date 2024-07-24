How To Get the Radiant Field in LoL Swarm – League of Legends

Radiant Field is a great tank item in Swarm mode in League of Legends, and you will need it to get your hands on Illaoi. So, here’s how to get the Radiant Field in League of Legends’ Swarm mode.

How To Get the Radiant Field in LoL Swarm

To get the Radiant Field in League of Legends, you will need to activate the healing fountain on the Warehouse District map four times. This is the very first map in the story mode. To activate the fountain, stand on top of it while the green energy travels all around the outside. This will give you a full heal. It does have a significant cooldown, so don’t waste it.

Once you have the Radiant Field unlocked in League of Legends, it can show up in your random selection of Augments that will be available to you when you level up or get a card from a miniboss. Here, you will have the choice between three randomly selected weapons or passives. When Radiant Field comes up, you can select it to add it to your loadout. You do have limited slots for weapons, so keep that in mind.

Radiant Field will create a damaging aura all around you, and it will scale and evolve with the Max Health passive. It will also scale with Area Size, which will increase the area of effect and Damage. You will need to build into Max Health to be able to evolve it into an improved version of itself when you get the card enough times. Once evolved, it will become the Explosive Embrace and will cause enemies that die to it to explode. These explosions can then take out other enemies, making it super effective against smaller mobs.

You need to level up the Radiant Field four times to unlock Illaoi, which means selecting that card four times from the Augment screen during a single run. Illaoi is an interesting character because her Tentacle Slam attack will evolve with Duration, which you will also want to build to improve the presence of her tentacles on the field. Overall, she should be building Max Health anyway to improve her tanking, so Radiant Field becomes a viable option for her if you get them both on the same run. You should also build Armor on her for damage reduction, as a way to evolve Iceblast Armor, one of the best weapons in the game for tanks.

Swarm mode is available to play now in League of Legends.

