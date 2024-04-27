How to Get Leather in Manor Lords

Leather is one of the easiest and most important fabrics players can obtain in Manor Lords. However, there are several steps that need to be completed before it can be crafted. Here is everything to know about making leather while running your settlement.

Recommended Videos

How To Get Hide In Manor Lords

The first step to crafting leather in Manor Lords is getting hides. These animal skills are a byproduct of the Hunting Camp, which can be placed for free at the start of the game. Hides have no use on their own but can be tanned into leather with the correct facilities.

How To Craft Leather in Manor Lords

Screenshot via Escapist

To get leather from hides in Manor Lords, you will need to build a Tannery. These buildings cost 4 Wood to make and are good to construct after all homeless settlers are housed and all crucial buildings are already built.

After the Tannery is up and running, assign workers to the building to begin producing leather. Hides will be carried from the Hunting Camp to the Tannery, where they will be converted and stored.

What Is Leather Used For in Manor Lords

One of the most important things about Leather is that it allows the opening of a clothing stall in the Market at an early point. A clothing stall is required to begin upgrading Burgage Plots to Level 2, introducing Artisan Workshops. It is also needed for crafting shoes and can be traded for other goods at the Pack Station.

Related: How To Get Food in Manor Lords

Should You Get Leather Before Flax?

Yes, you should focus on getting leather before flax Manor Lords. Flax is a crop grown in the Field that takes an entire season. In the first year, you won’t have enough population to maintain two fields. Players should grow wheat the first year, and use the excess hides from their Hunting Camp to fulfill fabric needs until Flax can be invested in with a second Field in the following year.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more