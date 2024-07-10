Zenless Zone Zero Now Who Is the Trainer Quest Guide

One of the most unique commissions you can accept in Zenless Zone Zero is the Now Who Is the Trainer side quest. This mission requires you to win a tournament with a group of battle Bangboos.

How to Complete Now Who Is the Trainer Quest in ZZZ

You can start the Now Who Is the Trainer side quest by speaking with Chalky Devil and Raysen on Sixth Street. They will show up for the first time inside Random Play. After you kick them out, you can find them harassing the Bangboos at the convenience store. The last time they show up is in front of the ramen shop, and once you speak to them, you can start the commission.

Unlike most missions, you won’t have to fight Hollow monsters. Instead, you need to lead a group of battle Bangboos and become a tournament champion by winning nine battles. You can recruit three Bangboos by spending Gear Coins.

Sharkboo – No Skill.

Paperboo – Skill: Its Attack always equals its HP.

Sumoboo – Skill: It always attacks the enemy in front of it first.

Screenshot by The Escapist

After every battle, I recommend speaking with the audience to get extra Gear Coins or abilities. You can later purchase stat upgrades and new skills that you can install to your Bangboos.

How to Win Nine Rounds of Bangboo Battles in ZZZ

Here is the best set-up to complete the Now Who Is the Trainer side quest:

Round Left Middle Right 1 – Sharkboo

HP: 4

ATK: 1 – 2 Paperboo

HP: 2

ATK: 2 Sharkboo

HP: 4

ATK: 2

Upgrade ATK+1 – 3 Sharkboo

HP: 4

ATK: 2 Sumoboo

HP: 3

ATK: 2

Upgrade ATK+1 Paperboo

HP: 3

ATK: 3

Upgrade HP+1 4 Sharkboo

HP: 5

ATK: 3

Upgrade HP+1

Upgrade ATK+1

New Skill: Super Fusion Metal Dentures Sumoboo

HP: 4

ATK: 3

Upgrade HP+1

Upgrade ATK+1 Paperboo

HP: 5

ATK: 5

Upgrade HP+2 5 Sharkboo

HP: 6

ATK: 10

Upgrade HP+1

New Skill: Mask No.10

Sumoboo

HP: 4

ATK: 5

Upgrade ATK+2 Paperboo

HP: 7

ATK: 7

Upgrade HP+2 6 Sharkboo

HP: 6

ATK: 10 Sumoboo

HP: 5

ATK: 5

Upgrade HP+1

New Skill: VIP Ejection Skill Paperboo

HP: 8

ATK: 8

Upgrade HP+1 7 Sharkboo

HP: 6

ATK: 12

Upgrade ATK+2

New Skill: Bug Shield Sumoboo

HP: 5

ATK: 6

Upgrade ATK+1 Paperboo

HP: 10

ATK: 10

Upgrade HP+2 8 Sharkboo

HP: 8

ATK: 12

Upgrade HP+2 Sumoboo

HP: 5

ATK: 7

Upgrade ATK+1 Paperboo

HP: 10

ATK: 10

New Skill: Lone Wolf 9 Sharkboo

HP: 10

ATK: 13

Upgrade HP+2

Upgrade ATK+1 Sumoboo

HP: 5

ATK: 8

Upgrade ATK+1 Paperboo

HP: 12

ATK: 12

Upgrade HP+2

Extra Tips

You always want to keep Sumoboo in the middle so it’ll attack the enemy’s special Bangboo first. They usually have special abilities that can be troublesome, so you want to take them down fast.

After winning the fifth round, you can access a new shop where you can buy several new abilities. Don’t worry; the new skills won’t overwrite the old ones, so you can stack them to make your Bangboos more powerful.

I actually lost the battles several times. Luckily, the game just gave me more chances to get extra Gear Coins and buy upgrades. Completing the Now Who Is the Trainer side quest will give you these rewards:

Polychrome x30

Inter-Knot Credit x382

Official Investigator Log x8

Bangboo Algorithm Module x2

Dennies x23,200

Trainee Investigator Log x16

W-Engine Battery x8

That’s the end of our guide for the Now Who Is the Trainer side quest. For more Zenless Zone Zero content, you can check out our code post to get more freebies.

