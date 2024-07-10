Zenless Zone Zero Now Who Is the Trainer Quest Guide

One of the most unique commissions you can accept in Zenless Zone Zero is the Now Who Is the Trainer side quest. This mission requires you to win a tournament with a group of battle Bangboos.
Table of contents
How to Complete Now Who Is the Trainer Quest in ZZZ
You can start the Now Who Is the Trainer side quest by speaking with Chalky Devil and Raysen on Sixth Street. They will show up for the first time inside Random Play. After you kick them out, you can find them harassing the Bangboos at the convenience store. The last time they show up is in front of the ramen shop, and once you speak to them, you can start the commission.
Unlike most missions, you won’t have to fight Hollow monsters. Instead, you need to lead a group of battle Bangboos and become a tournament champion by winning nine battles. You can recruit three Bangboos by spending Gear Coins.
- Sharkboo – No Skill.
- Paperboo – Skill: Its Attack always equals its HP.
- Sumoboo – Skill: It always attacks the enemy in front of it first.
After every battle, I recommend speaking with the audience to get extra Gear Coins or abilities. You can later purchase stat upgrades and new skills that you can install to your Bangboos.
How to Win Nine Rounds of Bangboo Battles in ZZZ
Here is the best set-up to complete the Now Who Is the Trainer side quest:
|Round
|Left
|Middle
|Right
|1
|–
|Sharkboo
HP: 4
ATK: 1
|–
|2
|Paperboo
HP: 2
ATK: 2
|Sharkboo
HP: 4
ATK: 2
Upgrade ATK+1
|–
|3
|Sharkboo
HP: 4
ATK: 2
|Sumoboo
HP: 3
ATK: 2
Upgrade ATK+1
|Paperboo
HP: 3
ATK: 3
Upgrade HP+1
|4
|Sharkboo
HP: 5
ATK: 3
Upgrade HP+1
Upgrade ATK+1
New Skill: Super Fusion Metal Dentures
|Sumoboo
HP: 4
ATK: 3
Upgrade HP+1
Upgrade ATK+1
|Paperboo
HP: 5
ATK: 5
Upgrade HP+2
|5
|Sharkboo
HP: 6
ATK: 10
Upgrade HP+1
New Skill: Mask No.10
|Sumoboo
HP: 4
ATK: 5
Upgrade ATK+2
|Paperboo
HP: 7
ATK: 7
Upgrade HP+2
|6
|Sharkboo
HP: 6
ATK: 10
|Sumoboo
HP: 5
ATK: 5
Upgrade HP+1
New Skill: VIP Ejection Skill
|Paperboo
HP: 8
ATK: 8
Upgrade HP+1
|7
|Sharkboo
HP: 6
ATK: 12
Upgrade ATK+2
New Skill: Bug Shield
|Sumoboo
HP: 5
ATK: 6
Upgrade ATK+1
|Paperboo
HP: 10
ATK: 10
Upgrade HP+2
|8
|Sharkboo
HP: 8
ATK: 12
Upgrade HP+2
|Sumoboo
HP: 5
ATK: 7
Upgrade ATK+1
|Paperboo
HP: 10
ATK: 10
New Skill: Lone Wolf
|9
|Sharkboo
HP: 10
ATK: 13
Upgrade HP+2
Upgrade ATK+1
|Sumoboo
HP: 5
ATK: 8
Upgrade ATK+1
|Paperboo
HP: 12
ATK: 12
Upgrade HP+2
Extra Tips
You always want to keep Sumoboo in the middle so it’ll attack the enemy’s special Bangboo first. They usually have special abilities that can be troublesome, so you want to take them down fast.
After winning the fifth round, you can access a new shop where you can buy several new abilities. Don’t worry; the new skills won’t overwrite the old ones, so you can stack them to make your Bangboos more powerful.
I actually lost the battles several times. Luckily, the game just gave me more chances to get extra Gear Coins and buy upgrades. Completing the Now Who Is the Trainer side quest will give you these rewards:
- Polychrome x30
- Inter-Knot Credit x382
- Official Investigator Log x8
- Bangboo Algorithm Module x2
- Dennies x23,200
- Trainee Investigator Log x16
- W-Engine Battery x8
That’s the end of our guide for the Now Who Is the Trainer side quest. For more Zenless Zone Zero content, you can check out our code post to get more freebies.