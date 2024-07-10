Chalky Devil in Now Who is the Trainer side quest.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Zenless Zone Zero Now Who Is the Trainer Quest Guide

I choose you Bangboo!
Image of Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela Jessica
|
Published: Jul 10, 2024 02:03 am

One of the most unique commissions you can accept in Zenless Zone Zero is the Now Who Is the Trainer side quest. This mission requires you to win a tournament with a group of battle Bangboos.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

How to Complete Now Who Is the Trainer Quest in ZZZ

You can start the Now Who Is the Trainer side quest by speaking with Chalky Devil and Raysen on Sixth Street. They will show up for the first time inside Random Play. After you kick them out, you can find them harassing the Bangboos at the convenience store. The last time they show up is in front of the ramen shop, and once you speak to them, you can start the commission.

Unlike most missions, you won’t have to fight Hollow monsters. Instead, you need to lead a group of battle Bangboos and become a tournament champion by winning nine battles. You can recruit three Bangboos by spending Gear Coins.

  • Sharkboo – No Skill.
  • Paperboo – Skill: Its Attack always equals its HP.
  • Sumoboo – Skill: It always attacks the enemy in front of it first.
Bangboo battles tournament in ZZZ.
Screenshot by The Escapist

After every battle, I recommend speaking with the audience to get extra Gear Coins or abilities. You can later purchase stat upgrades and new skills that you can install to your Bangboos.

How to Win Nine Rounds of Bangboo Battles in ZZZ

Here is the best set-up to complete the Now Who Is the Trainer side quest:

RoundLeftMiddleRight
1Sharkboo
HP: 4
ATK: 1
2Paperboo
HP: 2
ATK: 2		Sharkboo
HP: 4
ATK: 2
Upgrade ATK+1
3Sharkboo
HP: 4
ATK: 2		Sumoboo
HP: 3
ATK: 2
Upgrade ATK+1		Paperboo
HP: 3
ATK: 3
Upgrade HP+1
4Sharkboo
HP: 5
ATK: 3
Upgrade HP+1
Upgrade ATK+1
New Skill: Super Fusion Metal Dentures		Sumoboo
HP: 4
ATK: 3
Upgrade HP+1
Upgrade ATK+1		Paperboo
HP: 5
ATK: 5
Upgrade HP+2
5Sharkboo
HP: 6
ATK: 10
Upgrade HP+1
New Skill: Mask No.10
Sumoboo
HP: 4
ATK: 5
Upgrade ATK+2		Paperboo
HP: 7
ATK: 7
Upgrade HP+2
6Sharkboo
HP: 6
ATK: 10		Sumoboo
HP: 5
ATK: 5
Upgrade HP+1
New Skill: VIP Ejection Skill		Paperboo
HP: 8
ATK: 8
Upgrade HP+1
7Sharkboo
HP: 6
ATK: 12
Upgrade ATK+2
New Skill: Bug Shield		Sumoboo
HP: 5
ATK: 6
Upgrade ATK+1		Paperboo
HP: 10
ATK: 10
Upgrade HP+2
8Sharkboo
HP: 8
ATK: 12
Upgrade HP+2		Sumoboo
HP: 5
ATK: 7
Upgrade ATK+1		Paperboo
HP: 10
ATK: 10
New Skill: Lone Wolf
9Sharkboo
HP: 10
ATK: 13
Upgrade HP+2
Upgrade ATK+1		Sumoboo
HP: 5
ATK: 8
Upgrade ATK+1		Paperboo
HP: 12
ATK: 12
Upgrade HP+2

Extra Tips

You always want to keep Sumoboo in the middle so it’ll attack the enemy’s special Bangboo first. They usually have special abilities that can be troublesome, so you want to take them down fast.

After winning the fifth round, you can access a new shop where you can buy several new abilities. Don’t worry; the new skills won’t overwrite the old ones, so you can stack them to make your Bangboos more powerful.

I actually lost the battles several times. Luckily, the game just gave me more chances to get extra Gear Coins and buy upgrades. Completing the Now Who Is the Trainer side quest will give you these rewards:

  • Polychrome x30
  • Inter-Knot Credit x382
  • Official Investigator Log x8
  • Bangboo Algorithm Module x2
  • Dennies x23,200
  • Trainee Investigator Log x16
  • W-Engine Battery x8

That’s the end of our guide for the Now Who Is the Trainer side quest. For more Zenless Zone Zero content, you can check out our code post to get more freebies.

Post Tag:
Zenless Zone Zero
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela has been a game guide writer since 2023. She mainly covers WuWa, Genshin Impact, and HSR, but she also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorites are TOTK, P5R, Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, and RE4 Remake. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime.