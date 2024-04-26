What to Build First In Manor Lords

Survival doesn’t come cheap in Manor Lords, and setting up the most important buildings and stations quickly is the only way to survive, thrive, and expand. Below is a breakdown of what players should build first.

Limited Starting Resources in Manor Lords

When getting started during a new save in Manor Lords, limited resources will restrict what can be built. Additionally, limited supplies and the exposure of people materials, and food make every decision a time-sensitive puzzle.

The only way to get more resources for construction and growing a population is to get building – but certain structures need to be put down in a specific order.

What Buildings to Prioritize in Manor Lords

Below is a list of the most important structures to build in Manor Lords, and what order to start them in. It’s important to note that the settlement population is low at the beginning of the game, so this process must be done correctly with the available manpower.

Logging Camp – Costs 2 Wood. Provides new wood for other buildings. Burgage Plot – Costs 2 Wood per unit. Provides shelter to homeless settlers. Hunting Camp – Free. Allows the collection of meat for food. Storehouse – Costs 2 Wood. Stores supplies and protects them against weather. Granary – Costs 2 Wood and 10 Stone. Stores foods and protects them against weather. Forager Hut – Costs 1 Wood. Allows for the collection of berries for food. Woodcutter’s Lodge – Costs 1 Wood. Used to turn trees into firewood. Trading Post – Costs 4 Wood. Enables trading with traveling merchants.

After these are built, players should focus on getting all other homeless settlers into Burgage Plots, and then begin work on farming and livestock. These bigger locations require more manpower and can be problematic if the needs of the settlement aren’t met. It is also good to set a Tavern and Church down quickly, as they boost approval and happiness.

Once the basics are taken care of in Manor Lords, players are free to begin expanding. Be sure to watch out for lacking resources, however. As the settlement grows, upgrades and new facilities will be needed to maintain the population. Growing too fast can spell disaster.

