How to Demolish Buildings in Manor Lords

Manor Lords gives you the ability to construct dozens of different buildings, stations, and other structures in your settlement. Most of these construction projects are in an effort to expand your territory, increase your population, and make your Approval rating go up. However, sometimes, you might place a building in the wrong spot or need to expand where a building is located in Manor Lords. In these cases, you need to know how to demolish buildings to get them out of your way.

Getting Rid of Buildings in Manor Lords

Luckily, the process of demolishing a building or other structure is quite simple. Every structure you construct can be demolished, so don’t worry about placing something and not being able to get rid of it in the future. It’s also worth noting that every resource associated with constructing something is returned to you once it’s demolished. So, there’s never a downside to building a structure or station in Manor Lords.

To start the demolition process, all you need to do is click on the building or structure itself in your settlement. This brings up a pop-up box that displays all of the relevant details for the building. In this box, look at the top-right corner to find an icon that looks like a flag sticking out of the ground. It should be next to the arrows icon.

The Demolish icon in Manor Lords. Screenshot by The Escapist

This icon is the “Demolish” button, and all you need to do is click it to completely get rid of whatever you clicked on. As I previously mentioned, all construction resources you originally used to build the structure are returned to you after demolition and the plot of land the structure was on is returned to normal.

And that’s the entire demolition process explained in Manor Lords. There are some small structures, such as the Ox Station or Storage plot that you started the game with, that can’t be demolished for some reason. But, for the most part, everything in Manor Lords is able to be demolished to clear the way for something new.

