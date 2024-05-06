The Star Wars event in LEGO Fortnite is offering all kinds of goodies, but it’s going to take a lot of work to get some of the items. Thankfully, there is a new resource to help players out. Here’s how to get Durasteel in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Get Scrap Durasteel in LEGO Fortnite

Before you can add Durasteel to your inventory in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll need to get a fair share of Scrap Durasteel, which is actually fairly common on the Star Wars Island. It can be obtained by harvesting Imperial and Rebel structures with any kind of Pickaxe.

The first time you’ll come across Scrap Durasteel is in the Rebel Village, where you’re helping the good guys build up their base. However, if you’re up for a challenge, you can take the fight to the Imperials at their crash site and camps and take the resource away from the Dark Side.

How to Craft Durasteel in LEGO Fortnite

Once you have a good amount of Scrap Durasteel, it’s time to turn it into the real thing. The first step is to have a Metal Smelter, but anyone diving this far into the Star Wars event probably has at least one around their Village at this point. It takes two Scrap Durasteel to make a single Durasteel, and all you have to do is toss your Scap Durasteel into the Metal Smelter and wait for the machine to get the job done.

With Durasteel, you will be able to make use of the Rebel Workbench and craft items like the DL-44 Blaster, which will make taking on the Empire much easier.

And that’s how to get Durasteel in LEGO Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

