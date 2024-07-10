How to Change Your Appearance in Once Human

While you have the ability to fully customize your character at the start of Once Human, sometimes you simply need a change. If you want to alter your character’s appearance in Once Human, take a look at the guide below.

Recommended Videos

Change Your Character’s Appearance in Once Human

Unfortunately, there’s no simple way to re-customize your appearance once you make it past the character creator. As such, I highly recommend you make sure the character creator settings are exactly what you want, otherwise, you might need our guide on how to delete a character in Once Human.

If you’re dead-set on keeping your character and changing their appearance, though, you’ll have to fork over some real-world money. That’s right, re-accessing the character creator costs a not-so-little amount of cash. More specifically, you need to spend roughly $7-8 for 480 Crystgin, the premium currency in Once Human. With that 480 Crystgin, you can purchase a Chrysalis Token, which allows you to reforge the cosmetic choices you made for your character.

The Chrysalis Token is your key to altering appearance. Screenshot by The Escapist

You can purchase Crystgin in the “Top Up” tab of the in-game shop, which is accessed by pressing “Esc” when you’re playing Once Human. The Chrysalis Token is found in the “Shop” tab under the “Other” section.

With the Chrysalis Token, you can change your character’s appearance by using a Full-Length Mirror, which can be constructed at your base. The mirror is available by default under the “Furniture” tab of the build menu and costs 20 Logs and 10 Glass to construct.

A Floor Mirror allows you to use the Chrysalis Token. Screenshot by The Escapist

If you have the mirror and the Chrysalis Token, you can re-access the character creator and change whatever appearance settings you want in Once Human.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy