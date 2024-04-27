Monopoly GO Mortgage Mayday Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

Partners tokens are ripe for the taking in the Monopoly GO Mortgage Mayday milestone rewards. This leaderboard challenge is loaded down with cash, dice rolls, sticker packs, and tokens needed to complete the ongoing Parade Partners minigame. Below is everything to know about the Mortgage Mayday leaderboard challenge.

All Monopoly GO Mortgage Mayday Rewards & Prizes

The Monopoly GO Mortgage Mayday milestone rewards are spread across the standard 30 milestone levels in this leaderboard challenge. Players have the opportunity to win cash, sticker packs, dice rolls, tokens, and boosts. Those tackling this multiplayer challenge have the chance to win a total of 6,210 free dice rolls. Below are all the Mortgage Mayday milestone rewards.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 50 Points 120 Tokens 2 80 Points 40 Dice Rolls 3 70 Points Green Sticker Pack 4 150 Points 150 Tokens 5 200 Points 100 Dice Rolls 6 300 Points 180 Tokens 7 250 Points Higher Roller Boost (5 Min) 8 350 Points Cash 9 500 Points 220 Dice Rolls 10 550 Points Gold Sticker Pack 11 800 Points 250 Tokens 12 900 Points Pink Sticker Pack 13 950 Points 400 Dice Rolls 14 1,000 Points Blue Sticker Pack 15 900 Points 340 Tokens 16 1,200 Points 500 Dice Rolls 17 1,000 Points Cash 18 1,300 Points 450 Tokens 19 1,500 Points Mega Heist Boost (20 Min) 20 2,100 Points 750 Dice Rolls 21 1,800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 22 2,200 Points Cash 23 2,500 Points Cash Boost (10 Min) 24 3,000 Points 500 Tokens 25 3,200 Points 1,100 Dice Rolls 26 3,200 Points Cash 27 3,600 Points Blue Sticker Pack 28 4,200 Points 1,400 Dice Rolls 29 4,500 Points High Roller Boost (20 Min) 30 6,500 Points 1,700 Dice Rolls

When Does The Mortgage Mayday Event End?

The Monopoly GO Mortgage Mayday event will take place from 2 PM on April 27 to April 29, 2024. This gives fans 48 hours to complete as many milestone levels as possible. Additionally, 2-day Leaderboard events yield higher winning rewards for those who make it to the top of the charts.

How to Play Mortgage Mayday in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO Mortgage Mayday milestone rewards are earned by landing on Railroad tiles around the board. These four tiles allow you to take on Heists and Shutdowns. Heists yield a higher point payout, with the bigger Heists being the most effective.

However, the two events trigger randomly when landing on Railroad tiles, so I would recommend keeping your dice modifier between 5-10 for the highest chance of landing on them without burning through dice rolls.

How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

Dice rolls are the main currency of Monopoly GO. To earn free dice rolls, finish the daily Quick Wins, complete your sticker collections via trades, and participate in solo and leaderboard challenges. Free dice rolls can also be collected via free codes. To help you find every code, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest giveaways.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

