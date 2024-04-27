Different Shields Monopoly GO
Screenshot via Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Monopoly GO Mortgage Mayday Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

Image of Laura Gray
Laura Gray
|
Published: Apr 27, 2024 02:00 pm

Partners tokens are ripe for the taking in the Monopoly GO Mortgage Mayday milestone rewards. This leaderboard challenge is loaded down with cash, dice rolls, sticker packs, and tokens needed to complete the ongoing Parade Partners minigame. Below is everything to know about the Mortgage Mayday leaderboard challenge.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Mortgage Mayday Rewards & Prizes

An image showing Rich Uncle Pennybags in Monopoly Go standing on a board next to some dice as part of an article on whether the game's servers are down, or if it's having other issues, such as crashing.

The Monopoly GO Mortgage Mayday milestone rewards are spread across the standard 30 milestone levels in this leaderboard challenge. Players have the opportunity to win cash, sticker packs, dice rolls, tokens, and boosts. Those tackling this multiplayer challenge have the chance to win a total of 6,210 free dice rolls. Below are all the Mortgage Mayday milestone rewards.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
150 Points120 Tokens
280 Points40 Dice Rolls
370 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
4150 Points150 Tokens
5200 Points100 Dice Rolls
6300 Points180 Tokens
7250 PointsHigher Roller Boost (5 Min)
8350 PointsCash
9500 Points220 Dice Rolls
10550 PointsGold Sticker Pack
11800 Points250 Tokens
12900 PointsPink Sticker Pack
13950 Points400 Dice Rolls
141,000 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
15900 Points340 Tokens
161,200 Points500 Dice Rolls
171,000 PointsCash
181,300 Points450 Tokens
191,500 PointsMega Heist Boost (20 Min)
202,100 Points750 Dice Rolls
211,800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
222,200 PointsCash
232,500 PointsCash Boost (10 Min)
243,000 Points500 Tokens
253,200 Points1,100 Dice Rolls
263,200 PointsCash
273,600 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
284,200 Points1,400 Dice Rolls
294,500 PointsHigh Roller Boost (20 Min)
306,500 Points1,700 Dice Rolls

When Does The Mortgage Mayday Event End?

The Monopoly GO Mortgage Mayday event will take place from 2 PM on April 27 to April 29, 2024. This gives fans 48 hours to complete as many milestone levels as possible. Additionally, 2-day Leaderboard events yield higher winning rewards for those who make it to the top of the charts.

How to Play Mortgage Mayday in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO Mortgage Mayday milestone rewards are earned by landing on Railroad tiles around the board. These four tiles allow you to take on Heists and Shutdowns. Heists yield a higher point payout, with the bigger Heists being the most effective.

However, the two events trigger randomly when landing on Railroad tiles, so I would recommend keeping your dice modifier between 5-10 for the highest chance of landing on them without burning through dice rolls.

Related: When Does Parade Partners Start in Monopoly GO?

How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

Dice rolls are the main currency of Monopoly GO. To earn free dice rolls, finish the daily Quick Wins, complete your sticker collections via trades, and participate in solo and leaderboard challenges. Free dice rolls can also be collected via free codes. To help you find every code, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest giveaways.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Post Tag:
Monopoly Go
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How To Become an Exorcist in BitLife
A Ghost Emoji on an orange background with the BitLife logo beneath it.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Become an Exorcist in BitLife
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 27, 2024
Read Article MLB The Show 24 Roster Update Brings Classic Cards Back to Diamond Dynasty
Four new classic cards added to MLB The Show 24
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
MLB The Show 24 Roster Update Brings Classic Cards Back to Diamond Dynasty
Tyler Erickson Tyler Erickson Apr 27, 2024
Read Article How To Complete The Cursed Killer Challenge in BitLife
The Cursed Killer Challenge graphic for the latest BitLife challenge
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Complete The Cursed Killer Challenge in BitLife
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How To Become an Exorcist in BitLife
A Ghost Emoji on an orange background with the BitLife logo beneath it.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Become an Exorcist in BitLife
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 27, 2024
Read Article MLB The Show 24 Roster Update Brings Classic Cards Back to Diamond Dynasty
Four new classic cards added to MLB The Show 24
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
MLB The Show 24 Roster Update Brings Classic Cards Back to Diamond Dynasty
Tyler Erickson Tyler Erickson Apr 27, 2024
Read Article How To Complete The Cursed Killer Challenge in BitLife
The Cursed Killer Challenge graphic for the latest BitLife challenge
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Complete The Cursed Killer Challenge in BitLife
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 27, 2024
Author
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].