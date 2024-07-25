How To Unlock Every Static-HV Camo in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Season 5 of Modern Warfare 3 added a new submachine gun called the Static-HV. This top loading SMG plays out like a futuristic evolution of the P90. Here’s how to unlock every Static-HV camo in MW3.

How To Unlock Every Static-HV Base Camo in MW3

The Static-HV includes several new base camos, which can be used on every weapon in MW3 and Warzone once they are unlocked. This SMG’s styles are all fairly unique, with groovy 1980s-inspired patterns, a camo adorned with penguins, and much more. Here’s how to unlock every Static-HV base camo in MW3:

Shapely Print

Get the Static-HV to level 3, then get 50 Operator Kills with the Static-HV.

As we always recommend, completing these sorts of challenges is best in fast-paced respawn modes due to the sheer volume of kills that happen in each match. The small map Mosh Pit is an excellent option for getting in fast action. If you’re looking for more map variety, the new Yard 24/7 playlist is very close quarters, and Domination and Hardpoint are always great for getting into firefights fast.

Garden of Eyes

Get the Static-HV to Level 8, then get 25 Hipfire Kills with this SMG.

Be sure to play in a playlist filled with close-quarters combat like the ones listed above, as hipfire is most effective in CQC. For the tightest hipfire spread possible, use the SL Tac Hive V.4 Stock, THAR-V1.2 Grip, Schlager ULO-66 Laser, and the Bruen Bastion Angled Grip.

Cacophonous Collision

Get the Static-HV to level 12, then get 10 Operator kills while Crouching or Sliding with the Static-HV.

This one is fairly straightforward. However, there are some perks and attachments that can help. The loadout we recommended to increase Hipfire Spread will work great here. In addition, the Tactical Pads boots will allow you to slide faster ADS while sliding, increase stance transition speeds, and make moving while crouched easier.

No Fly Zone

Get the Static-HV to level 17, then get 10 kills on Stunned or Blinded Operators with the Static-HV.

The easiest way to complete this challenge requires you to be a bit of a nuisance to your lobby. Use the Engineer Vest since this will allow for two tactical grenades. Also, use the Stun Grenade and equip a Tactical Mask for increased resistance to tactical grenades. Spam the Stun Grenades on small maps as soon as you see an enemy Operator, and this challenge should be done in no time.

How To Unlock Every Completionist Camo for the Static-HV in MW3

The Static-HV also comes with new unlock challenges for all four Completionist Camos available for MW3 weapons. Here’s a list of them:

Gilded

Complete all four Base Camo Challenges, then get 2 Operator Kills without release the trigger 10 times with the Static-HV.

This challenge is fairly simple, especially since the Static-HV is tied for the largest base magazine of any SMG in MW3, with 50 rounds per mag. For this challenge, get into a match of Hardpoint since it’s the mode where enemy Operators tend to bunch up the closest, then spray and pray.

Forged

Complete the Static-HV Gilded Camo Challenge, Complete Six Gilded Camo Challenges with SMGs, and then get 15 Operator kills with Full Attachments equipped to the Static-HV.

Head into any respawn mode, and use our best Static-HV Loadout for MW3 MP. Get aggressive, and this challenge can likely be completed in a single match.

Priceless

Complete Forged Camo Challenge, Complete 36 Forged Camo Challenges, then get 2 Operator kills shortly after sprinting in one life 10 times with the Static-HV.

This one is a bit trickier. For the best luck, use attachments to improve the Static-HV’s hipfire and Sprint to Fire time. Also, run All-Terrain Boots to move faster but get rid of Tac Sprint. This will ensure that your Sprint to Fire time stays relatively fast. Rush around the map looking for kills, and this challenge should be completed in a match or two.

Interstellar

Complete 36 Priceless Camo Challenge and Complete the Static-HV Priceless Challenge.

Interstellar Camo is essentially a bonus reward for unlocking all the other Camos for a weapon class, so you won’t have to go out of your way for this one, as it will be rewarded upon completing Priceless.

And that is how to unlock every Static-HV Camo in MW3.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

