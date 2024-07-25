How to Unlock Every STG-44 Camo in Modern Warfare 3

Season of 5 Call of Duty brings new weapons to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. The most popular thus far is the STG-44. This iconic Assault Rifle is dominating the game’s META. It also brings new challenges for completionists. Here’s how to unlock every STG-44 Camo in MW3.

How to Unlock Every STG-44 Base Camo in MW3

The STG-44 introduces several new Base Camos for unlock. Completing these challenges unlocks these skins for use across every weapon in MW3. Here’s how to unlock all four Base Camos:

Flit and Float

Get the STG-44 to level 3, then get 50 Operator Kills with the STG-44.

This challenge is fairly straight forward, but there are ways to speed up the process. For starters, using Double Weapon XP tokens or playing during Double Weapon XP events helps to progress weapons and get through prerequisites faster.

To get those 50 Operator kills faster, play close quarters modes in MW3 Mutliplayer. The Small Map Mosh Pit playlist is an excellent choice. For more map variety, try the new Yard 24/7 Playlist, or filter Quick Play to Domination and Hardpoint. These two modes have the longest games and stay action-packed, allowing for high kill matches.

Forms and Features

Get the STG-44 to level 9, then get 50 Operator Kills while Aiming Down Sights.

The same tips from the previous Camo apply here as well. Play fast-paced respawn modes, and this should happen in no time. Using attachments which improve ADS Speed, as well a clear low zoom optic like the MK.3 Reflector, will help immensely.

Out of Sorts

Get the STG-44 to level 14, then get 15 Operator Headshot kills with the STG-44.

For this challenge, take the weapon into Gunsmith and equip attachments which boost accuracy. Our recommended STG-44 Warzone Loadout will help you stay on target. Also be sure to equip the Marksman Gloves, as these reduce Idle Sway and increase Flinch Resistance. It may be worth it to play Hardcore modes for this challenge, as an STG headshot should kill enemies with one shot in those modes.

White

Get the STG-44 to level 20, then get 25 Operator kills in Tac Stance with the STG-44.

For this challenge, its worth it to head back to the Small Map Mosh Pit. The STG-44 has a decent Tac Stance Spread. However, it is still best to use this stance in close quarters. There are several attachments available which can further improve the STG-44’s Tac Stance Spread in MW3. For the smallest possible spread, use the SL Razorhawk Laser Light, XTEN TX-12 Handstop and A70 Venom Stock.

How to Unlock Every STG-44 Completionist Camo in MW3

The STG-44 also comes with unlock challenges for all four Completionist Camos. Gilded, Forged, Priceless and Interstellar can all be unlocked for the STG-44. Here’s how to get each in MW3:

Gilded

Complete all four Base Camo Challenges for the STG-44, then get 50 Operator kills while strafing.

For this challenge, use a build which provides additional accuracy, and strafe from side to side when engaging every enemy. Using the Stalker Boots will help tremendously, as this Perk provides an increased movement speed while ADS and Strafing.

Forged

Complete the STG-44 Gilded Camo Challenge, complete 6 Gilded Camo Challenges with Assault Rifles, and then get 25 Operator Kills while ADS and moving with the STG-44.

The same tips apply as completing the Gilded Camo Challenge. However, for this one, players can get kills that count toward the progress by moving front to back as well as side to side.

Priceless

Complete the STG-44 Forged Camo Challenge, Complete 36 Forged Camo Challenges, and then get 15 Operator kills without the enemy damaging you with the STG-44.

For this challenge, stealth is key. Use a suppressor with the STG-44 to stay off the enemy radar. The new Quartermaster Suppressor is an excellent option. Be sure to use Covert Sneakers and the T/V Assassin Gear for further help sneaking up on enemies. Calling in UAVs and Counter UAVs often when going for this challenge will give you yet another edge, since you’ll know more about enemy location than they do about yours.

Interstellar

Complete the Priceless Camo Challenge for the STG-44, and complete the Priceless Camo challenge on 36 Weapons. Then, the highest Completionist Camo in MW3 will be yours to use on the game’s newest Assault Rifle.

And that is how to unlock every STG-44 Camo in MW3.

