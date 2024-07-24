Best STG-44 Loadout in Warzone Season 5

The STG-44 has made a triumphant return to Call of Duty: Warzone, but you need the right loadout if you want to succeed with the assault rifle in Season 5. To see the best loadout for the STG-44 in Warzone, take a look at the guide below.

Best STG-44 Loadout in Warzone

By default, the STG-44 is fairly strong across the board, featuring great recoil control and damage range. However, given the nature of most Warzone fights with assault rifles, you’ll want to increase both of those stats along with bullet velocity and magazine capacity. All of these stats are boosted on my loadout below:

Barrel : Bruen Acrux Heavy Barrel

: Bruen Acrux Heavy Barrel Optic : Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock : Igenous L5 Stock

: Igenous L5 Stock Underbarrel : Bruen Heavy Support Grip

: Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

The loadout for the STG-44 in Warzone. Screenshot by The Escapist

We begin the loadout with the Bruen Acrux Heavy Barrel, which massively boosts your damage range and bullet velocity. These are the two most important stats for an AR in Warzone, so these increases give you a chance to compete with other meta weapons at range. Following up the barrel are the Igneous L5 Stock and the Bruen Heavy Support Grip, both of which improve recoil control, stability, and gun kick control.

Rounding out the loadout is the classic Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic and the 50 Round Drum magazine. You can opt for another optic if you prefer, but the 50 Round Drum is essential to winning longer gunfights with the STG-44 in Warzone.

Best Class for the STG-44 in Warzone

Wrapping up your STG-44 loadout are the various class items you need to equip, which are all viewable below:

Secondary Weapon

A sniper rifle or a meta close-range weapon, such as the Superi 46

Perks

Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

Lethal : Throwing Knife

: Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

And with that, your loadout for the new STG-44 is complete, and you’re ready to start dominating in Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

