The fifth season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) is here, and that means a lot of changes are coming to the multiplayer game. If you want to know which guns are going to be different, here are all the weapon buffs and nerfs in MW3 and Warzone Season 5.

All Weapon Buffs & Nerfs in MW3 & Warzone Season 5

Season 5 doesn’t feature as many changes as previous outings, but there’s still a lot to get familiar with, especially for those who are just diving into the game after its release on Game Pass. So, without further ado, here are all of the nerfs and buffs this season:

Assault Rifles

BAL-27 Decreased horizontal recoil magnitude, allowing greater predictability during sustained fire. Decreased overall recoil magnitude to aid in long-range effectiveness. Decreased overall recoil deviation, ensuring a more predictable pattern that is easier to control at range.



Submachine Guns

Superi 46 Decreased movement speed from 5m/s to 4.9m/s (-2%). Decreased crouched movement speed from 2m/s to 1.9m/s (-5%). Decreased sprint speed from 5.9m/s to 5.8m/s (-2%). Decreased ADS movement speed from 3.6m/s to 3.4m/s (-6%).

FJX Horus Increased sprint to fire time from 93ms to 110ms (+18%). Decreased maximum damage range from 13.7m to 11.4m (-17%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 22.9m to 19m (-17%). Decreased medium damage range from 29.7m to 25.4m (-15%). Decreased far-medium damage range from 36.6m to 30.5m (-17%).



Shotguns

Reclaimer 18 Fixed an issue causing inconsistent damage dealt to enemies in both fire types. Semi-Auto Fire Type Increased fire rate from 182rpm to 200rpm (+10%). Increased hipfire spread by 12%. Pump Action Fire Type Increased hipfire maximum damage from 80 to 220 (+175%). Increased hipfire maximum damage range from 2m to 3m (+50%). Increased hipfire near-medium damage from 20 to 25 (+25%).



Using the Pump Action Fire Type, the Reclaimer 18 is now capable of killing enemies with one shot within its maximum damage range, and 2-shot kills are now more consistent.

KV Broadside (MWII) JAK Jawbreaker Conversion Kit Decreased vertical recoil by 20%.

MX Guardian (MWII) Removed the ability to equip the incompatible GRV-Z Short Grip Underbarrel Attachment.



Light Machine Guns

Pulemyot 762 Increased upper arm and lower arm damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x.



Marksman Rifles

MTZ Interceptor Decreased maximum damage range from 30.5m to 22.9m (-25%). Decreased lower torso, upper arm, lower arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1x to 0.9x.

EBR-14 (MWII) SO-90 Factory Stock Fixed an issue causing players to become unable to move while aiming down sights.



Sniper Rifles

XRK Stalker Increased upper leg, lower leg, and foot damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x.



Within its maximum damage range, the XRK Stalker is now capable of a one-shot kill regardless of hit location.

Carrack .300 (MWII) Increased maximum damage range from 12.7m to 17.8m (+40%). Increased near-medium damage range from 30.7m to 66m (+115%). Removed medium damage range.



Handguns

COR-45 Decreased rate of fire from 375rpm to 240rpm (-36%). XRK v6 Match Trigger Action Decreased rate of fire from 438rpm to 264rpm (-40%). XRK v21 Heavy Match Trigger Action Decreased rate of fire from 545rpm to 272rpm (-50%).



COR-45 Trigger Action Attachments were previously more beneficial than intended. Due to negligible downsides, fire rate increases are generally kept below 50%. We’ll continue to monitor player feedback for potential improvements to base Handguns.

TYR Increased maximum damage range from 5.6m to 8.9m (+14%). Increased near-medium damage range from 11.4m to 15.2m (+33%).

GS Magna (MWII) Removed the ability to equip the incompatible JAK NRG-IV Optic Attachment.



Melee

Sledgehammer Decreased movement speed by 22%. Decreased heavy swing melee range from 5.3m to 3.2m (-40%).



And those are all the weapon buffs and nerfs in MW3 and Warzone Season 5.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

