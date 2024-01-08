If the latest Call of Duty wasn’t sitting under your Christmas tree, you may be trying to find another way to play the game with your friends. So, is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) on Game Pass?

Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) on Game Pass?

For longtime Xbox gamers, Game Pass should be a pretty familiar service. But for those new to the console or just interested in learning more, Game Pass is a subscription service offered by Microsoft that allows players to download and play games from a rotating library.

In recent years, developers have even brought new games to Game Pass, allowing gamers to play fresh titles for less than full price. And with Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard last year, many assumed that would mean Call of Duty would continue that trend and bring MW3 to Game Pass. However, that has yet to happen.

Last year, Xbox chief Phil Spencer said on a podcast that Call of Duty and other Activision titles would find their way onto Game Pass in 2024, but a specific date wasn’t revealed. That could mean they’re set to be added in the next couple of months or closer to 2025 – there’s really no way of knowing.

How to Play MW3 on Xbox & PC

Without a way to play the game for free, some cash has to be spent to play MW3 on Xbox and PC. You can purchase the game on Steam, the Microsoft Store, or from Blizzard directly. And if you have an Xbox that accepts disks, you can, of course, pick up the game at a local retailer or online from somewhere like Amazon.

If you want to learn more about leveling up in MW3, check out how to Prestige.