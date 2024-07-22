How To Unlock the STG-44 in MW3 & Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) and Warzone Season 5 has returned the classic STG-44 assault rifle into the game. You can take a look at how to unlock the STG-44 in the guide below.

How to Get the STG-44 in MW3 and Warzone

It’s been a few years since the STG-44 has been seen in a Call of Duty title. While it’s usually only available in games set during the World War II era, developer Sledgehammer Games certainly has a soft spot for the AR, as it was a popular weapon in its previous game, Vanguard. Unlike in Vanguard, though, the STG-44 won’t be unlocked by default for players in MW3 and Warzone, being part of the Battle Pass.

Instead, you’ll have to unlock the STG-44 through the Season 5 Battle Pass. As always, the new weapons in Season 5 are available on the free version of the Battle Pass, so you don’t have to pay a dime to unlock the STG-44 or the new SMG, the Static-HV. However, if you decide to purchase the Blackcell version of the Battle Pass, you earn 25 tier skips that can be used to unlock the STG-44 immediately.

In any case, the STG-44 is available by completing Sector Seven of the MW3 Season 5 Battle Pass. This is located three tiers away from the starting Sector One, so it’ll require a total of 20 Battle Pass Tokens to unlock. You earn Battle Pass Tokens through playtime in MW3 or Warzone but you can also purchase them with COD Points or acquire them through the Blackcell pass.

The STG-44 is unlocked in Sector Seven of the Battle Pass. Image via Activision

With your Battle Pass Tokens, you need to complete a sector that borders Sector Seven (sectors Four, Eight, or Eleven). This unlocks Sector Seven and allows you to earn the STG-44. You have to unlock the four smaller rewards in the sector before you’re able to unlock the STG-44, which is the major reward.

If you don’t feel like going the Battle Pass route, you can also purchase a blueprint for STG-44 in a store bundle. However, we don’t know what bundle will contain an STG-44 blueprint or how much that particular bundle will cost. Bundles with new weapons usually release in the store in the days following a new season, so look out for the STG-44 in the MW3 store around July 27.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

