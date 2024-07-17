In recent Call Of Duty entries, collaborations have become a staple of post-launch content. Season 5 of Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) continues the trend, with a trio of WWE Operators arriving in time for Summer Slam. Here’s every WWE Operator in MW3 Season 5 and how to get them.

Every WWE Operator in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 5

Mami (Rhea Ripley)

The first WWE Operator players can earn in MW3 Season 5 is Rhea Ripley, who goes by “Mami” after her popular nickname. Hailing from Australia, Ripley is one of the most popular Wrestlers in the WWE. Her gothic fashion, makeup, and iconic performance as a villain grew her a massive fan base. Per the Call of Duty Blog, her Mami Operator skin in MW3 features “her iconic spiked leather jacket and fishnet stockings, amping up the look with chains and studded garments.

Ripley’s Operator joins the KorTac faction at Season 5’s launch. As a Heel in the WWE, it’s fitting she joins the faction that houses MW3 villains like Makarov and Valeria. The Operator is available as an instant unlock in the MW3 Season 5 Battle Pass and has a BlackCell Variant and another skin at Tier 100.

The American Nightmare (Cody Rhodes)

Cody Rhodes has become the face of the WWE, featuring in the main event for nearly every event and earning cover athlete status in WWE 2K24. He has had a long career with the WWE, following his father, Dusty Rhodes. At Wrestlemania XL in 2024, Rhodes finally got to “finish the story” by defeating Roman Reigns and earning the WWE Championship.

Rhodes comes to MW3 in the “Tracer Pack: WWE – Cody Rhodes” Operator bundle. The bundle introduces the WWE Superstar as a playable character across MW3 Multiplayer and Zombies, as well as Call Of Duty: Warzone. In addition, it features two patriotic Weapon Blueprints, a Weapon Charm, Sticker, Large Decal, and a Finishing Move version of his “Cross Rhodes” wrestling finisher.

Rey Mysterio

Last but not least, the final Operator Bundle will introduce Rey Mysterio to the MW3 roster. Mysterio embodies the Mexican Lucha Libre. He, too, has had a long, storied career with the WWE. Mysterio joined the company over two decades ago, back in 2002. In his tenure, he’s earned several major titles, including the World Heavyweight Championship. He now has a son in the WWE, “Dirty Dom” Mysterio, who serves as Ripley’s love interest.

This WWE Superstar is coming to Call of Duty in the “Tracer Pack: WWE – Rey Mysterio” Operator bundle. Alongside adding the playable character, the bundle features “two red and black Weapon Blueprints, and a Weapon Charm, Weapon Sticker, Large Decal, Loading Screen, and the ‘Mysterio Bulldog’ Finishing Move.”

No Release Dates have yet been given for Cody Rhodes or Rey Mysterio’s Operator Bundles. A new Call Of Duty blog post is set for release on Tuesday the 23rd, which promises more info on BlackCell and Season 5 Bundles. Season 5 of MW3 and Warzone releases on Wednesday, July 24. A WWE Summer Slam event comes to the game on July 31.

And that’s every WWE Operator in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 5.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

