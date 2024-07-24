Best Static-HV Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 5

The launch of Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 5 sees new weapons join the roster. The newest SMG, the Static-HV, is one of the best. Here’s the best Static-HV Loadout in MW3 Season 5.

Best Attachments for the Static-HV in MW3 Season 5

By far, the best attachments for the Static-HV are Season 5’s new additions. The Paracord Grip and Quartermaster Suppressor offer massive benefits with very little consequences. Due to these attachments improvements in accuracy stealth and only slight penalty to mobility, they are great together. However, they can take quite a while to unlock, so we’ll offer some alternatives to use in the meantime. So, here are the best attachments to use with the Static-HV in MW3 Season 5:

Salvo 580 Heavy Stock

The Salvo 580 Heavy Stock is a unique attachment, which is only available on the Static-HV. This attachment provides a massive boost to accuracy without sacrificing much mobility in the important categories. The Salvo 580 Heavy Stock decreases Recoil Gun Kick, Horizontal Recoil, and Vertical Recoil by 15% each. It also provides improvements in Aiming Idle Sway and Firing Aim Sway, helping to keep the Static-HV on target. While there are decreases in mobility, they are only between 4%-6% each, and ADS Speed is not affected.

MK.3 Reflector Optic

The Iron Sights on the Static-HV are pretty rough, as the sight is far away from the player’s vision and fairly small. Using a low-zoom Optic with a clear sight picture is a massive help. After testing several options, the MK.3 Reflector seems to perform the best with the Static-HV. This SMG has quite a bit of visual recoil, so using a higher zoom optic or a larger sight like the Quarters Classic Refelx or a Holographic Sight can make the weapon feel like it has more kick than it actually does.

Auger 840 Light Barrel

To help with mobility, use the Auger 840 Light Barrel. This will counteract most of the mobility issues of the Salvo 580 Heavy Stock while providing an additional benefit to Aim Down Sights time, as well as Hipfire & Tac Stance Spread. This will allow for a much more mobile SMG platform and makes room to add some accuracy-improving attachments without weighing down the Static-HV.

Best Muzzle Attachments for the Static-HV

As stated above, the Quartermaster Suppressor is the best muzzle option available in MW3 Season 5. However, there are a few other viable options. To get some of the Quartermaster Suppressor’s stealth and accuracy benefits, use the ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider. This will shorten the length of Radar Pings on enemy mini-maps, as well as offer a 5% and 15% reduction in Horizontal and Vertical Recoil, respectively.

The ECS Requieter Suppressor is also a great option. This attachment offers a combination laser and suppressor, providing stealth benefits, as well increases to Firing Aim Stability and ADS Speed. This is a great option for players who want to literally stay off enemy radar and move fast to catch enemies off guard.

Best Underbarrel Attachments for the Static-HV

As is the case with Season 5’s new attachments, the Paracord Grip is king of the underbarrels, since this grip offers a 15% reduction to Recoil Gun Kick, Horizontal Recoil, and Vertical Recoil. However, for players okay with making some tradeoffs, the SL Skeletal Vertical Grip is a close second. This grip improves ADS Speed by 9% and give Sprint to Fire Speed a 4% improvement. Outside of mobility, the SL Skeletal Vertical Grip offers a 7% decrease in Recoil Gun Kick and an 8% decrease in Vertical Recoil at the cost of a 3% increase in Horizontal Recoil. Given that the Static-HV mostly kicks straight up, this can certainly be a worthy tradeoff.

Perks don’t really affect the Static-HV much, but be sure to run the Mag Holster with this SMG. Due to its larger default magazine size, this weapon has a very slow reload speed relative to other SMGs and even ARs.

And that is the best Static-HV Loadout to use in MW3 Season 5.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

