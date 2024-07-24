How To Unlock the Paracord Grip & Quartermaster Suppressor in MW3 Season 5

Call of Duty Season 5 launched on July 24, bringing plenty of changes to Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone. On top of the expected Operators and new weapons, the update added a duo of secret attachments. Here’s how to unlock the Paracord Grip and Quartermaster Suppressor in MW3 Season 5.

How To Unlock the Paracord Grip & Quartermaster Suppressor in MW3

The Paracord Grip and Quartermaster Suppressor are a new underbarrel attachment and a new muzzle device, respectively. Both are unlocked through the Armory Unlock system in MW3 and Warzone and require eight Daily Challenges. These can be done in any of the three online Call Of Duty modes – Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

What Do the Paracord Grip & Quartermaster Suppressor Do in MW3?

The Paracord Grip is an underbarrel attachment available in several weapon categories, including Assault Rifles, Battle Rifles, and SMGs. This new grip provides several benefits for improved accuracy without any cons. The pros include a 15% reduction in Horizontal Recoil, a 4% boost in Movement Speed, a 7% decrease in ADS Movement Speed, and a 13% decrease in how long it takes to go from Sprint to Fire. There are several grips that help with accuracy and mobility in MW3, but finding one that does both with no additional cons is a massive win in Gunsmith.

The Quartermaster Suppressor reduces the noise weapons make when fired, as well as keeping their Operators off the radar. In addition, it provides a massive benefit to recoil control without sacrificing too much mobility. The Quartermaster Suppressor provides a 10% decrease in the amount of Recoil Gun Kick and Vertical Recoil, as well as a 23% reduction in Horizontal Recoil. The muzzle’s only Cons are that it will take 8% and 6% longer to ADS and Sprint to Fire, respectively. Even so, the Quartermaster Suppressor provides an unrivaled boost to stealth and accuracy in contrast to its lack of mobility reductions.

And that’s how to unlock the Paracord Grip and Quartermaster Suppressor in MW3 Season 5.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

