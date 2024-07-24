Best STG-44 Loadout in MW3 Season 5

After a brief three-year hiatus from the franchise, the STG-44 has returned in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), and it brings a solid loadout for multiplayer with it. You can see the recommended loadout of attachments for the STG-44 in the guide below.

Best STG-44 Loadout in MW3

Without any attachments on it, the STG-44 is already a solid assault rifle. It features decent recoil control and damage range and can be mobile if required. However, you can get more out of the STG by selecting the right attachments, which are viewable below:

Muzzle : ZEHMN 35 Compensated Flash Hider

: ZEHMN 35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel : Bruen Acrux Heavy Barrel

: Bruen Acrux Heavy Barrel Optic : MK. 3 Reflector

: MK. 3 Reflector Underbarrel : DR-6 Handstop

: DR-6 Handstop Rear Grip: Citadel Grip

The loadout for the STG-44 in MW3. Screenshot by The Escapist

This loadout features a balanced mix of both accuracy and mobility attachments, giving you a well-rounded version of the STG-44. We start with the ZEHMN 35 Compensated Flash Hider, providing better mini-map visibility and extra recoil control. Then, the Bruen Acrux Heavy Barrel comes in and tremendously boosts both damage range and bullet velocity, but at the cost of mobility.

Luckily, we can make that up with the DR-6 Handstop, which increases aim down sights speed, movement speed, and sprint-to-fire time. Finishing up the loadout are the Citadel Grip, further boosting recoil control, and the MK. 3 Reflector optic. You can swap out the optic with another if you prefer, of course.

Best Class for the STG-44 in MW3

After selecting attachments, you can move on to picking the rest of your class for the STG-44. You can see our recommendations below:

Perks

Gloves : Marksman Gloves

: Marksman Gloves Boots : Covert Sneakers

: Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

Equipment

Lethal : Semtex Grenade

: Semtex Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Field Upgrade

Trophy System/Portable Radar

With all of that done, your STG-44 loadout is ready to go for MW3 multiplayer. If you want to dabble in Warzone, you can also check out my guide on the best STG-44 loadout for battle royale as well.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

