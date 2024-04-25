Fountain Partners how to get tokens monopoly go
When Does Parade Partners Start in Monopoly GO?

With the current minigame coming to a close, it is almost time to start Parade Partners in Monopoly GO. Partners events require players to team up for a limited time to complete tasks together, and the theme for this event is a celebration.

What Day Will Parade Partners Begin in Monopoly GO?

Monopoly GO Fountain Partners Tokens
Screenshot via Esdscapist

The Parade Partners Monopoly GO minigame will begin on April 26, 2024. These events are usually five days long, but the official duration has yet to be confirmed in the press information provided by Scopely.

How To Participate in The Parade Partners Event

After Parade Partners starts in Monopoly GO we have a few tasks to accomplish. The first is picking your most trusted friends to tackle four tasks with. While you can pair up with a stranger, inviting friends you know are active in the game increases the chances your partners won’t leave you to struggle on your own.

After teaming up, players will gather tokens from challenges and board pickups for the chance to “work” on all four Partners projects by spending tokens to spin a completion dial. Doing this, players will gather five sets of prizes per board, with a grand prize for completing all four boards.

What Are The Parade Partners Rewards

Below are the rewards for all milestone levels for Parade Partners in Monopoly GO.

Milestone LevelsRewards
2,500 Total Points200 Dice Rolls
8,500 Total Points (+6,000)Cash
21,500 Total Points (+13,000)Pink Vault containing:
200-300 Dice Rolls
Cash
48,000 Total Points (+26,500)Gold Vault containing:
Higher Roller Boost
300-500 Dice Rolls
Pink Sticker Pack
80,000 (+32,000)Purple Vault containing:
Cash Boost
Cash
400-600 Dice Rolls
Blue Sticker Pack

What is the Grand Prize Reward in Parade Partners?

Those who complete all four Partners minigame challenges for a total of 320,000 points will receive 5,000 dice rolls, the Grand Marshal M token, and a Magenta Sticker Pack. The grand prize can only be obtained by finishing every Partners task completely. To make sure you have enough dice rolls saved up for a healthy start at this minigame, check out our free dice rolls article that is updated daily.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].