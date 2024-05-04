Best JAK Wardens Loadout in MW3

The Season 3 Reloaded Update brought the most sought-after aftermarket part into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) yet in the form of the JAK Wardens. These turn the Lockwood MK2 Marksman rifle into a set of powerful lever-action shotguns.

Best JAK Wardens Attachments

Our gunsmith setup for the JAK Wardens focuses on extending the weapon’s range, while keeping it powerful up close. The Model 1887s from MW2 (2009) that inspired this build could hit enemies across the map. While the Wardens aren’t quite that powerful, their range can be extended shockingly far.

.410 Gauge Ball

This Ammunition attachment is the most important for this build. This attachment reduces the number of pellets your gun fires but makes them hit harder. It has the added benefit of reducing your Hipfire Spread Minimum and Maximum by 100%. This makes your minimum hipfire spread the lowest it can possibly be. This makes this weapon extremely accurate.

Verdant Hook Cylindrical Laser

This Laser attachment helps CQC accuracy while sliding, sprint to fire speed, and hipfire spread. The only downside to this attachment is that your laser would be visible while ADS. Since the JAK Wardens are an akimbo weapon, this will never happen in MW3. The attachment reduces the sprint to fire speed to an insanely fast 31ms. It also reduces the Hipfire Spread Max by 100%, putting it at a numerical value of 0. In combination with the .410 Gauge Ball, it is quite frankly absurd. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a hipfire spread this tight before in Call of Duty.

OVL-70 COMP

One last attachment here. This muzzle decreases horizontal recoil by a whopping 27% and provides high single-digit bonuses to Recoil Gun Kick and Vertical Recoil. The only downsides are decreases to ADS speed and ADS stability. Again, since this is an akimbo only weapon, these penalties are non-applicable. With all these attachments combined, the JAK Wardens become a highly destructive and accurate shotgun, which can compete at range.

Vest and Perks

To further capitalize on this weapon’s insane potential, I build my JAK Warden classes around movement. I run the Compression Carrier vest, which begins healing you immediately after a kill or objective capture. This means I can always stay ready for a fight without having to retreat to heal. It also reduces the strength of enemy flash, stun, and gas grenades, and grants immunity to shock, EMP, and Snapshot grenades. This ensures you will almost never have any tactical equipment slow your momentum.

My perk setup is also focused on staying on the move. I run the Commando Gloves, which allow me to reload while sprinting and improve my sprint to fire speed. These pair extremely well with the new All-Terrain Boots. These boots provide a significant increase to movement speed but remove the option to do a Tactical Sprint. The Tactical Sprint greatly reduces your sprint to fire time, so you would never want to use it with this weapon anyway. The biggest strength of the JAK Wardens in MW3 is how quickly you can catch enemies off guard and drop them.

There are a few viable options in the gear slot. I usually choose the Mag Holster, since it allows you to reload faster so I can get back to shooting ASAP. The Mission Control Comlink is useful too, so you can reduce the requirements to unlock Killstreaks and Scorestreaks. This paired with a UAV can make sure you always know enemies are. If stealth is more your thing, the Ghost T/V Camo is a great option, since it will keep you off of enemy radar while moving.

