How to Get the JAK Wardens in MW3 & Warzone

Of course, the most anticipated Aftermarket Part was saved for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 reloaded, which means the JAK Wardens are available to unlock. This guide will cover how to get the Model 1887s and use them in a loadout.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock the JAK Wardens in MW3 and Warzone

Screenshot by The Escapist.

In Season 3 Week 5, complete at least five challenges to unlock the JAK Wardens Aftermarket Parts. Every new week brings 21 challenges for players to complete. However, you don’t need to get them all done. There are seven challenges split between the three main modes which are Warzone, Multiplayer, and Zombies. If you own MW3, then you can complete any five challenges out of the 21 to earn the new Aftermarket Part.

In general, I like to tackle the weekly challenges in Multiplayer because of the respawns and quick pace of the maps. Kits like the JAK Jawbreaker only took a handful of quick matches. Week 5 is a fairly easy week for Multiplayer challenges and most of them revolve around marksman rifles and hipfire-based kills. If you can, I recommend starting there. However, Warzone-only owners will have to stick to the Battle Royale part of Call of Duty for their challenges.

Of course, you can always do some challenges in a mode like Warzone and then do a couple in Zombies as well. The five challenge requirement isn’t held to one game mode alone.

How to Use the JAK Wardens in MW3 & Warzone

After completing the week 5 challenges, equip the Wardens to the Lockwood Mk2 in a loadout. The Lockwood Mk2 is a weapon from Modern Warfare 2 and you may still need to unlock it. Typically there is a challenge or you can add it to the daily challenges circuit for quick access.

Once you have both the Aftermarket Part and the Lockwood Mk2 unlocked, they can be placed in a loadout of your choosing. By default, the Lockwood is a lever-action marksman rifle. With the Wardens attached, it becomes a set of akimbo shotguns just like the Model 1887s. Be prepared for turmoil on smaller maps.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more