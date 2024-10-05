The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Eldin Temple Walkthrough

Depending on how you’re progressing, Eldin Temple will be either the fifth, sixth, or seventh dungeon you tackle in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Here’s how to complete it and grab every treasure along the way!

Recommended Videos

Eldin Temple Walkthrough Part 1

Screenshot via The Escapist.

As soon as you enter Eldin Temple, activate the waypoint then head into the hot spring if you’re low on health to heal. Once you’re ready, head into the next room and defeat the Fire Keeses. This room will have three exits; head to the right first. Summon lava-rocks to cross the lava, then place one on top of the geyser at the far end of the room to ride the geyser to the next door. Enter it, and you’ll find several bellows of gust coming from the ground. Summon a Peahat and ride it to the chest in the top-right corner of the room, which will earn you a small key.

With that in hand, return to the central room and head north. In this room will be two bomb-spewing Zirros. Defeat them, then use bombs to destroy the block in the top right corner, revealing a chest containing some Twisted Pumpkins. Exit the room, then use the small key on the door to the left. In this room, you have to cross a pool of lava constantly rises and falls. Before that, though, drop down to the left, pull out the treasure chest in the ground, and grab the Golden Egg inside. It may take a few attempts, though, given the dangerous lava. Next, defeat the Tweeluses, then move the lava-rock on the left, revealing a hidden switch. Activate it, then go into the door in the upper-right corner of the room.

In this side-scrolling segment, use lava-rocks to navigate the geysers on the right side of the room. While scaling the wall in the middle, drop a lava-rock on the small geyser, then jump down and summon a bed on top of the lava-rock. When it rises, you should have just enough space to cross the gap. In the next room, go down the stairs, summon a boulder, and push it so it covers the gust of air.

Screenshot via The Escapist.

Head down the ladder and go to the left. Once again, the lava will rise and fall, so you’ll have to move fast. Summon a lava-rock, then ride it to the climbable wall with the Torch Slug. Summon a projectile-throwing enemy (I used a Boomerang Boarblin) and have it attack the Torch Slug, then hit the switch, opening the door on the opposite side. Now head over to the right side of this room. When the lava recedes, hop down and summon a lava-rock, then ride it to the climbable wall. Climb past the Torch Slug, then enter the next room and grab the small key.

Head back into the room with the gusts of wind and start heading up. When you reach the climbable wall, wait until all three gusts are paused, then quickly climb up. You should see a treasure chest now blocked by multiple gusts of wind. Climb up the ladder and \walk through the gusts of wind to reach the chest. You’ll take some damage, but you can heal afterward by resting in Zelda’s Bed. Open the chest for the Dungeon Map, then go up the ladder to the right. Activate the waypoint, then use the small key to open the door. Make sure you’re healed up before entering because it’s time for yet another round against the go-to miniboss of Echoes of Wisdom, Echo Link.

How To Fight Echo Link

Screenshot via The Escapist.

This round with Echo Link will have him attack you with bombs. The arena is tiered, so he’ll warp around the different areas of it and chuck a bomb or two at you before teleporting away. These bombs have a much bigger blast radius than the bombfish you’ve been using, so keep your distance when he throws them. Your goal is to get to him before he teleports away. Have the Frog Ring equipped so you can quickly jump over the bombable blocks around the arena. If you don’t have it, this fight will be much longer, as you won’t be able to jump over the blocks unless you’re in Swordfighter Mode. When you reach him, slash him with your sword, but you’ll only get one or two hits in before he flies away. Disengage Swordfighter Mode, chase him down again, and repeat the process.

In the second phase, Echo Link teleport more often, but he’ll also start to throw Bombchus at you. These travel in a straight line until they explode. Just avoid them once they’re sent out and be aware that if you’re on an elevated platform, they can and will explode on the ceiling to damage you. Other than that, keep the pressure on him and he’ll go down remarkably quickly, earning you the Bombs of Might!

Eldin Temple Walkthrough Part 2

Screenshot via The Escapist.

After beating the Echo Link of Eldin Temple, climb up the ladder and use arrows from Swordfighter Mode to destroy the barrier to the left. Climb up, then use bombs to open the crevice in the middle of the room, revealing a chest with another small key. Now head to the top right and throw a bomb into the small gap between the five breakable blocks. Defeat the enemies, then head up. Destroy the Tweelus, then use Swordfighter Mode to chuck bombs in both the top-left and top-right corners. To the left, you’ll find a chest with a silver rupee in it. To the right is a door that will take you to a room with a Fire Wizzrobe. If you still have any energy in Swordfighter Mode, use it to deal as much damage as possible before switching to fast Echoes who can hit flying enemies, as the Wizzrobe will teleport away each time it attacks. Once it’s defeated, grab the small key, then head back to the central room.

Head to the bottom left of the room and use one of the small keys to go down the ladder. Climb down the next ladder to reach another vertical climbing section. Climb down, using a Fire Wizzrobe to defeat any enemies, then grab the boss key. When you do, the room will start to fill with lava, so quickly start climbing back up. One of the ladders will break, so summon a Peahat to glide to the next climbable wall, then keep going until you reach the ladder out of the room. Exit, then head to the top left and use bombs to open a pathway to the next ladder.

In this room, summon a Peahat and use the gusts of wind to sail over to the end of the room. Make sure to pay attention to where the lava geysers will appear, as getting hit will force you to restart. Ignore the Keese and the Lava Octoroks that will try to attack you, as your glide time is limited. Once you reach the end of the room, heal, then use the boss key to get right to fight the next boss is Eldin Temple of Echoes of Wisdom.

How To Fight Volvagia

Screenshot via The Escapist.

Volvagia is a chaotic boss and a noticeable step up in difficulty compared to earlier bosses. He doesn’t have many attacks, but he can absolutely wreck you if you’re careless. The arena consists of multiple platforms surrounded by lava with several holes that Volvagia pops out of during his first phase. Here, he has two attacks: a large, slow, green fireball and three smaller, faster fireballs. They’re simple attacks, but the tight arena makes it hard to dodge them.

The best strategy for this phase is to conserve your Swordfighter Mode and instead hit him with powerful Echoes like Darknut Lv. 2 and the Ball-and-Chain Trooper. These Echoes may be slow, but Volvagia doesn’t move around when he’s attacking, leaving him open to most counters. If you hit him enough, his green gem will break, stunning him, and it’s at this point you’ll want to use Swordfighter Mode. After a while, regardless of if you break his gem, he’ll fly out of the lava and eventually submerge himself again, popping up in one of the four holes dotting the arena.

Keep hitting him until his second phase starts, where things become much more challenging. Volvagia only gains one new move, which is a laser that turns the area you’re standing on into magma for a few seconds. He also now shoots five small fireballs instead of three. What makes the fight much harder is that he will now pop up from the lava a greater distance from you rather than directly next to land. Most of your attacking Echoes are useless unless they can attack from a distance. During this phase, use Swordfighter Mode and pelt him with arrows and bombs until he flies away. If you run out of energy for Swordfighter Mode, switch to ranged Echoes and focus on replenishing them as Volvagia slaughters them while dodging his ranged attacks. Eventually, the fell dragon will go down and you’ll have earned Din’s Sanction!

And that’s everything you need to know to clear Eldin Temple in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is available now on Nintendo Switch.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy