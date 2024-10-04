How Dynamic Events Work in Throne and Liberty

In Throne and Liberty, there’s no shortage of things to do. However, some are explained more clearly than others. When asked to participate in a Dynamic Event in Throne and Liberty like the Wolf Hunt, what does that mean, and how do you check that task off the list?

What Is a Dynamic Event in Throne and Liberty?

Dynamic Events in Throne and Liberty are special situations that happen only at certain times and in a certain location. To participate in one, you’ll need to be in the right place at the right time – literally.

Thankfully, the folks behind Throne and Liberty make it relatively easy to know when and where you’ll be able to take part in Dynamic Events like the Wolf Hunt. Next to your mini-map, there’s an event schedule that you can open up. This schedule includes the next few hours’ worth of Dynamic Events for your current server, as well as their location. That means you can plan ahead if there’s something specific you need to do.

Where To Check the Dynamic Event Schedule in Throne and Liberty

The Event Schedule for your server is located next to the mini-map at the top-right of your screen. To open it up, simply follow the prompts on the screen (for console players) or hit the event timetable tab on the map menu on PC.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The schedule will show the times for the next few upcoming Dynamic Events on your server, with the location and general info listed. It will also tell you if the event is Peaceful (no fighting other players) or a Conflict, where you’ll potentially engage in PvP battles. You can use this to find the next Wolf Hunt, Ritual, and other events that will gain you XP and check off quest items.

How To Do the Wolf Hunt in Throne and Liberty

The Wolf Hunt in the Blackhowl Plains is the first Dynamic Event the game explicitly prompts you to participate in. If you’re like me, you spent a lot of time running around the plains talking to NPCs trying to trigger the hunt. Alas, that’s not how it works.

Instead, you’ll need to check your server’s event schedule to see what time the Wolf Hunt Dynamic Event will start. They’re typically every three hours or so, on the hour. Once you’ve got the time, you’ll need to head to the Blackhowl Plains near the Hunter’s Camp and wait for the pop-up to signal that the event is about to begin.

Once the timer runs out and the event starts, hunt some wolves to get those wolf tales and check one item off that ever-present list on the side of your screen.

Throne and Liberty is available now for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

