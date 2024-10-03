How To Fix Disconnected From Server Error in Throne and Liberty

There’s no better feeling than downloading a game and realizing that it lives up to the hype. The only thing that can kill the momentum is errors, and Throne and Liberty is dealing with its fair share. Here’s how to fix the “Disconnected From Server” error in Throne and Liberty.

Recommended Videos

How To Deal With Throne and Liberty’s Disconnected From Server Error

While running into a black screen or having your character disappear is frustrating, being in the middle of a quest and being disconnected from the server is on a whole other level. That’s why it’s important to know the different ways of tackling the problem. Here are the various ways to deal with Throne and Liberty‘s “Disconnected From Server” error:

Restart the Game It’s an oldie but a goodie, but if you run into the error a few times during a session, closing and reopening the game is worth a shot. It may take a few minutes to get back into a server, but if the problem is fixed, it’ll be worth it.

Restart Your Internet With Throne and Liberty having a massive online element, it’s not shocking that server errors are running rampant. Ensuring your connection is strong by giving it a reboot may just do the trick. It’s also a good excuse to get up from your chair and get some fresh air.



Related: How to Change Servers in Throne and Liberty

Check Social Media If you play a lot of games online, then you know that server issues are pretty common. Just ask all of the Call of Duty veterans out there. Heading to social media and searching “Throne and Liberty” may provide an answer as to whether the game is dealing with problems. Checking places like Reddit, where people come together to discuss the game, may also be helpful.

Wait It Out It’s not the answer anyone wants to hear, but if you keep getting disconnected from Throne and Liberty, it might just be time to turn it off and do something else. More often than not, the game will take care of errors itself, and you eliminate all the frustration by allowing that to happen.



And that’s how to fix the “Disconnected From Server” error in Throne and Liberty. If you’re interested in more, here’s how to get to Amitoi House in the game.

Throne and Liberty is available now for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy